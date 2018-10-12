10 cricketers who missed out on a significant milestone during their careers

Prasad Mandati FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.05K // 12 Oct 2018, 22:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The man who scored 100 international centuries couldn't score one at Lord's, the Mecca of Cricket

There is a saying in India that God gives you everything and keeps something with him. It may be the reason why one feels there is always something that is beyond one's reach no matter how much one achieves in life.

The life of cricketers is no exception to the above saying. Since its inception in the late 16th century, cricket has produced many great players. With their exceptional cricketing abilities, they have achieved almost everything in their glorious cricketing journeys but still, there were things that remained out of their reach. So, let us now take a look at 10 such cricketers who achieved almost everything in their career but missed out somewhere.

#10 Sachin Tendulkar not scoring a Lord's ton

Sachin Tendulkar is without a doubt greatest ambassador for the game of cricket around the globe. The Little Master of cricket is praised as the god of cricket for having enriched the game with his next-to-impossible batting records. Hundred international tons and 31000 international runs are a few of them.

But in his largely successful career, if ever there was one thing that remained out of reach for the great man, it was scoring a ton at the Mecca of cricket, Lord's. In his 24-year-long career, Sachin has made 9 appearances at the Lord's ground but could not get past that three-figure magic mark as he just scored a total of 195 runs at an average of 21.67, with his 37 in the first Test of India tour of England 2007 being his highest.

For all his supremacy in the world of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar could not score even a half-century at Lord's. Perhaps, this is the classic example to justify the age-old adage that says "Cricket is a great leveler".

1 / 10 NEXT