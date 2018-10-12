×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

10 cricketers who missed out on a significant milestone during their careers

Prasad Mandati
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.05K   //    12 Oct 2018, 22:20 IST

The man who scored 100 international centuries couldn't score one at Lord's, the Mecca of Cricket
The man who scored 100 international centuries couldn't score one at Lord's, the Mecca of Cricket

There is a saying in India that God gives you everything and keeps something with him. It may be the reason why one feels there is always something that is beyond one's reach no matter how much one achieves in life.

The life of cricketers is no exception to the above saying. Since its inception in the late 16th century, cricket has produced many great players. With their exceptional cricketing abilities, they have achieved almost everything in their glorious cricketing journeys but still, there were things that remained out of their reach. So, let us now take a look at 10 such cricketers who achieved almost everything in their career but missed out somewhere.

#10 Sachin Tendulkar not scoring a Lord's ton

Sachin Tendulkar is without a doubt greatest ambassador for the game of cricket around the globe. The Little Master of cricket is praised as the god of cricket for having enriched the game with his next-to-impossible batting records. Hundred international tons and 31000 international runs are a few of them.

But in his largely successful career, if ever there was one thing that remained out of reach for the great man, it was scoring a ton at the Mecca of cricket, Lord's. In his 24-year-long career, Sachin has made 9 appearances at the Lord's ground but could not get past that three-figure magic mark as he just scored a total of 195 runs at an average of 21.67, with his 37 in the first Test of India tour of England 2007 being his highest.

For all his supremacy in the world of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar could not score even a half-century at Lord's. Perhaps, this is the classic example to justify the age-old adage that says "Cricket is a great leveler".


1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Sachin Tendulkar Greatest Cricketers of All Time
Prasad Mandati
ANALYST
A cricket aficionado and an ardent fan of Virat Kohli .............. Enough said!!
5 Famous cricketers who endured extreme poverty after...
RELATED STORY
Star cricketers who made their international debuts together
RELATED STORY
Top 5 exceptional players whose careers ended on a sour note
RELATED STORY
5 great players who retired at the right time
RELATED STORY
10 legends who are not a part of the Lord's Honours Board 
RELATED STORY
5 popular captains who were dismissed for a duck on ODI...
RELATED STORY
8 famous brother duos who represented their nation in...
RELATED STORY
10 Most Memorable India vs England ODI Matches
RELATED STORY
A take on Alastair Cook's all-time XI
RELATED STORY
3 players who made over 1000 runs in ODIs without...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us