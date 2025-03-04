10 domestic cricket legends who never played for India ft. Padmakar Shivalkar

Indian cricket has been mourning the loss of legendary Mumbai spinner Padmakar Shivalkar. The left-arm spinner, who claimed over 500 wickets in first-class cricket, passed away on March 3, 2025, at the age of 84.

Padmakar’s skill in deceiving batters with his flight and accuracy made him a dominant force in domestic cricket. The former cricketer was bestowed with the esteemed Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award by (BCCI) in 2017.

However, despite having remarkable numbers in first-class cricket, he never had the opportunity to represent the nation. On that note, this article highlights 10 domestic cricket legends who never played for India.

10 domestic cricket legends who never played for India

#1 Padmakar Shivalkar

The first player on the list is the late Padmakar Shivalkar. The left-arm spinner was widely regarded as a dominant force in Ranji Trophy cricket. Padmakar played in 124 first-class matches, taking 589 wickets at an impressive average of 19.96.

His career-best figures of eight for 16 came in the 1972–73 Ranji Trophy final, where he led Mumbai (then Bombay) to a commanding victory over Tamil Nadu. Throughout his career, he took 42 five-wicket hauls and claimed 10 wickets in a match on 13 occasions.

#2 Amol Muzumdar

Currently serving as the head coach of India’s women’s cricket team, Amol Muzumdar was a formidable presence in Indian domestic cricket.

The 50-year-old retired from domestic cricket in 2013, but not before featuring in 171 first-class matches and amassing an impressive 11,167 runs at an average of 48.13, with a highest score of 260. Over the course of his career, he scored 60 fifties and 30 hundreds.

Additionally, Muzumdar played in 113 List A matches, accumulating 3,286 runs at an average of 38.20, including 26 fifties and three hundreds.

#3 Jalaj Saxena

One of the most consistent performers in domestic cricket, the 38-year-old Jalaj Saxena is yet to make his international debut. Currently representing Kerala in domestic cricket, Jalaj has played 150 first-class matches, amassing 7,060 runs at an average of 33.77, with 34 fifties and 14 hundreds. Additionally, he has taken 484 wickets, including 34 five-wicket hauls.

Jalaj has also made a significant impact in List A cricket, featuring in 109 matches, accumulating 2,056 runs with seven fifties and three hundreds, along with 123 wickets to his name.

#4 Rajinder Goel

Next on the list is the late Rajinder Goel, the record-holder for the most wickets (637) in Ranji Trophy cricket. The left-arm spinner made significant contributions to domestic cricket but never earned an international cap.

Throughout his career, Rajinder played in 157 first-class matches, claiming 750 wickets at an impressive average of 18.58, with his best figures being eight for 55. He took 59 five-wicket hauls and achieved the remarkable feat of taking 10 wickets in a match on 18 occasions.

#5 Yere Goud

The 53-year-old Yere Goud represented Karnataka and Railways in domestic cricket. Making his debut in the 1994-95 first-class season, he continued playing until 2011. The right-handed batter featured in 134 First-Class matches, amassing 7,650 runs at an average of 45.33, including 39 fifties and 16 hundreds. His highest score was an unbeaten 221.

When Goud retired in 2012, Javagal Srinath famously referred to him as the "Rahul Dravid of the Railways team."

#6 Amarjit Kaypee

Another prominent player who never had the chance to represent India is Amarjit Kaypee. The right-handed batter played for Punjab and Haryana in domestic cricket. At the time of his retirement, he held the record as the highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy history, with 7,623 runs.

In total, Amarjit appeared in 117 first-class matches, amassing 7,894 runs at an impressive average of 52.27, including 34 fifties and 27 hundreds, with his highest score being an unbeaten 210.

#7 Mithun Manhas

Now frequently seen in coaching roles with various IPL franchises and domestic teams, Mithun Manhas was a key player for Delhi cricket during his career. The 45-year-old featured in 157 first-class matches, amassing 9,714 runs at an impressive average of 45.82, including 49 fifties and 27 centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 205.

Additionally, he enjoyed a stellar record in List A cricket. The right-handed batter accumulated 4,126 runs in 130 matches at an average of 45.84, with 26 fifties and five hundreds to his name.

#8 Ranadeb Bose

Ranadeb Bose, who holds the remarkable record of bowling 10,708 balls in first-class cricket without delivering a no-ball, never received an international cap. He was selected for the Indian team for the 2007 away Test series against England but didn’t get any game time.

The fast bowler enjoyed a successful domestic career, featuring in 91 first-class matches and claiming 317 wickets at an average of 25.80, including 24 five-wicket hauls. The Bengal pacer also played in 82 List A games, taking 126 wickets.

#9 Devendra Bundela

Next on the list is Devendra Bundela, the third-highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy history, with 9,201 runs, and a former Madhya Pradesh cricketer. The 48-year-old played in 164 first-class matches, amassing a remarkable 10,004 runs at an average of 43.68, including 54 fifties and 26 hundreds.

The right-handed batter also had a successful career in List A cricket, featuring in 82 matches and scoring 2,299 runs at an average of 41.05, with 13 fifties and one hundred.

#10 Paras Dogra

The final player on the list is 40-year-old Paras Dogra. The right-handed batter recently retired from cricket after Jammu & Kashmir's campaign ended in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy. He played in 143 first-class matches, amassing 9,966 runs at an impressive average of 48.37, with 33 fifties and 32 centuries.

Additionally, he excelled in List A cricket, featuring in 124 matches and scoring 3,696 runs, including 21 fifties and six hundreds.

