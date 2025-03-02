BCCI issues strict guidelines for practice sessions ahead of IPL 2025: Reports

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has issued strict guidelines for practice sessions, as per Cricbuzz. The 2025 season will begin on March 22, with Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens.

The practice sessions for all the IPL teams have been regulated, with each team being allowed only seven sessions ahead of the tournament, as per the aforementioned report. While there were no such restrictions in place previously, the BCCI has also allowed each team only two warm-up games or centre-wicket practice sessions.

The board has updated all the franchises about the new rules in a note ahead of the IPL 2025 season.

"In advance of the first match of the season and as set out in the Stadium Agreement, teams may have up to seven (7) practice sessions of up to three (3) hours in duration under floodlights, of which two (2) can be practice matches or open nets as decided by the team. The practice matches to take place on one of the side wickets of the main square. If a team is playing a practice match under lights, the duration of the match should not exceed more than three and a half hours. As per the Operational Rules, practice matches require the prior written approval of the BCCI," the BCCI note read, as per Cricbuzz.

"In order to prepare the pitch for the season, no practice sessions or practice matches may be played on the main square in the four (4) days leading up to the relevant franchisee's first home match of the season. However, 1 side wicket per team will be provided for range hitting on these days. During this period, if requested by the home franchisee, the State Association," the note added.

BCCI proposes solution for two teams wanting to practice at the same time during the IPL

The said rules have been implemented because most venues have been hosting domestic games closer to the start of the IPL season. The BCCI has also proposed a solution for two teams wanting to practice at the same time.

In case the home and away teams want to practice at the same time, the two team managers will be tasked with resolving the issue.

"In the event that the two teams cannot resolve the double booking, BCCI will determine the practice times having considered the requests of both teams with the likely outcome that two 2 hour slots are created thereby giving both teams similar playing conditions with exclusive use of the ground (e.g. 18.00 - 20.00 & 20.00 - 22.00)," the board's reported note further read.

For training during the IPL, teams will get two nets in the practice area and a side wicket on the main square for range hitting. However, no open nets will be allowed.

Further, if one team finishes their practice session before time, the other team will not be permitted to use the wickets for their practice. Moreover, no practice will be allowed on matchdays.

