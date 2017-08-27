10 fastest centuries in Test cricket

Meet the ten batsmen who smashed the hapless bowlers in Test cricket to re-write history.

by Chaitanya Halgekar Top 5 / Top 10 27 Aug 2017, 16:19 IST

Majid Khan

Test cricket is supposed to be slow and dull. It may be a stimulating contest of skills but on the surface, it is not the most entertaining.

But there are exceptions. Who says Test cricket cannot be fun and interesting? Meet these batsmen who poured life in Test cricket with their aggressive batting and free flowing strokes.

This is a collection of the top ten fastest hundreds in Tests. Check which attacking batsman has made it to this elite club.

#10 Majid Khan- 74 balls

In the second Test against New Zealand in 1976, Majid Khan was out for 98 runs on the first day. The pain of missing out on a ton was monumental and Majid came back with more determination in the third Test.

The result? He slammed a 74-ball hundred in Test and that too before lunch on day one. Brutal would be an understatement for Majid's assault at Karachi as after witnessing that knock, Kiwi bowlers were done and dusted.

Majid was strong on both sides of the ground, but his command over his drives was impeccable. He slammed 18 fours and two sixes during his aggressive innings and blasted the new ball to all parts of the corner.

He was finally done in by Collinge when he was playing on 112.