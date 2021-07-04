10 Indian cricketers with a great sense of humour

Many Indian cricketers are admired like demi-gods in the country and around the globe. From Kapil Dev, India’s first World Cup-winning captain, to Virat Kohli, a modern-day run-machine, a number of Indian cricketers have die-hard fan followings.

Performing well on the field is, of course, a prerequisite for any sportsman to earn name and fame. At the same time, players’ behaviour too influences their fan-following. Indian cricketers, with their quirky ways on and off the field, have gained a cult status among the sport’s lovers.

With the advent of social media, fans and admirers of Indian cricket have been able to get a personal insight into their favourite players. That has only added to the legend of some of the finest Indian cricketers.

Going beyond their numbers on the cricket ground, let's take a look at ten of the wittiest Indian cricketers who have a genuine, funny bone.

#10 Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer

Until a couple of years back, nobody would have expected Wasim Jaffer to be on this list.

On the field, he was always known as a serious Indian cricketer who was completely dedicated to his art - batting. Although he did not enjoy much success with the Indian team post-retirement, his fan following has increased multifold owing to his uncanny sense of humour in his social-media posts.

Extra ungli Hrithik ke paas hai par karta Michael Vaughan hai 🙂 #ViratKohli #KaneWilliamson https://t.co/YRnOyPwwNC — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 14, 2021

Be it trolling former England captain Michael Vaughan or entertaining cricket lovers with his to-be-decoded social media posts, Jaffer has seen his popularity on the rise in recent times.

#9 Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh. Pic: Getty Images

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh had the typical Punjabi flair on the cricket field, and he hasn’t lost that post-retirement either.

The former all-rounder lives life to the fullest and loves taking a joke on himself. One famous instance of Yuvraj Singh the funnyman was on display in early 2017, when he shared a meme on his and Ashish Nehra’s comeback, which read:

“It seems, BCCI is still accepting old Rs 500 and Rs 100 notes.”

In an episode of SK Tales, Sanjay Manjrekar had also revealed how Yuvraj Singh reacted in a humourous way during a post-match interview despite Manjrekar asking for him not to be selected in the team. A smiling Singh had told Manjrekar:

“Yes sir, I have heard some people talk about it (that I should not have been selected).”

#8 Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag

Bold, brazen and audacious. Few Indian cricketers have changed the name of the game with their batting exploits, as Virender Sehwag has. But what made the Nawab of Najafgarh extremely popular with the masses was his nonchalance, which added to his grandeur.

Whether it was singing Kishore Kumar songs while taking strike or telling Shoaib Akhtar to stop ‘begging’ on being repeatedly asked by the bowler to play a particular stroke, Sehwag was one of a kind. Post-retirement, he continues to entertain fans with his goofy tweets.

#7 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is leading the limited-overs squad in Sri Lanka, loves having a laugh - whether it is out in the middle or off the field.

The Indian cricketer’s thigh-five on taking a catch has become quite a rage, and he is among the few players who is mostly seen in a happy mood on the cricket field.

Keemo Paul celebrates in Gabbar style. Mocks Shikhar Dhawan with a thigh-five.#INDvWI #PaytmODI pic.twitter.com/ab1dPNMyE6 — Shadab Akhtar Rabbani (@shadabarabbani) October 29, 2018

In an Instagram video that went viral in November 2020, Dhawan was seen trying to 'woo' Prithvi Shaw by taking off in his shirt in a very funny clip.

He was able to smile even after West Indian bowler Keemo Paul gave him a thigh-five send-off during an ODI in 2018.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav