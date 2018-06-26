10 Indian players who were part of the T20I squad against England in 2014 but not in 2018

There are big players from the last tour missing this time around.

In just over a week's time, India will begin their long England tour comprising three T20Is, three ODIs and five Test matches, with the coloured clothing series kicking things off. The shortest format of the game will be played first up with the first of the matches starting off at Old Trafford on the 3rd of July.

India's squad, however, has seen a 360-degree change from the one that toured the Old Blighty in 2014 under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, with as many as 10 players not featuring this time around. There are big players who have played key roles in India's success this time around as well as those who fell out of the radar due to the inconsistency in their performances.

How those players who are travelling to England for the first time stand up and perform now remains to be seen as India start their long overseas list of assignments next week.

Here are the 10 players who were there in 2014, but are not part of the 2018 limited-overs squad.

Stuart Binny

Binny was preferred as the seam bowling all-rounder in the last tour

The all-rounder made his Test debut in the early part of the summer and made an immediate impact with the bat, scoring 78 runs in the second innings to help India save the Test match at Trent Bridge.

Binny featured in the next game at Lord's, but was subsequently left out to include Rohit Sharma but once again found himself in the side in the last Test at The Oval.

He was part of the limited-overs squad that succeeded the Tests but did not get to play a single game. He was persisted with by the team management for a couple more years but after a horrendous outing in a T20I against the West Indies in August 2016, he was dropped and hasn't been picked again with the management putting their faith in Hardik Pandya to perform the bowling all-rounder's role in the side.

Ambati Rayudu

Rayudu's comeback to the side was halted by the Yo-Yo test

The right-hander, who was initially picked in the 50-over squad but was withdrawn later on after failing the Yo-Yo test, had an impressive outing in the limited-overs series in 2014 when he made 117 runs in the three opportunities that he got.

However, Rayudu was in the heat of the battle during the lone T20I that followed when MS Dhoni refused to give him strike in the final over, choosing to take up the responsibility upon himself to win India the game but eventually falling just short of the mark.

He would have hoped to have got another crack on English soil, but the yo-yo test prevented him from getting that chance.