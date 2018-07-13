Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

10 Most Memorable India vs England ODI Matches

Kartik Seth
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
247   //    13 Jul 2018, 21:49 IST

The Second leg promises to be even more exciting
The Second leg promises to be even more exciting

After creating history by winning their first ever T20I series against England in England, the Indian cricket team made a phenomenal start to the second leg of this tour, the ODI series, with a phenomenal 8 wicket win over England in the first ODI at Nottingham

While India, being a better T20I side, easily managed to upstage England in the final T20I to seal the series, they certainly played as the better team at Trent Bridge where they didn't allow the English team to play at their best in any field.

That said, England always love to make a strong comeback after a big defeat, and the remaining matches of the series also promise to be breathtaking contests. Ever since their first encounter back in 1974, India and England have been on the opposite ends in 50-over game 96 times, which have produced some of the best matches in that format.

Before England clash with England at Lords tomorrow in the second match of the series, here's a nostalgic look at 10 most memorable India vs England ODI encounters.


Enter caption

,

Sixth ODI, India tour of England 2007 (The Oval, London)

6th NatWest Series ODI - England v India
Robin Uthappa was the hero of this win

India's tour to England in 2007 was one of the most memorable tours for the team in their 8-decade history. Not only did India win their first ever test series on English soil in over 20 years, they also took England to the edge during their 7-match ODI series.

While India lost the series 4-3 after losing the final ODI in Lords, their victory in the penultimate ODI at The Oval at least brought them back into competition after trailing by 1-3 after the 4th ODI, and it was Robin Uthappa who was the unsung hero of that all-important chase.

With England posting a mammoth 316 on the board, thanks to a sensational 107 by Owais Shah and useful fifties by Kevin Pietersen and Luke Wright, a target of 317 was never going to be an easy task for the Indian team.

However, Tendulkar's 94 and Ganguly's 53 propelled India to a dream start. A vital contribution by Gambhir kept the scoreboard moving during the middle overs but two quick wickets in the last overs made the task tough. With 10 needed in the last over and only 2 wickets in hand, Uthappa bashed two successive fours to give India a memorable win and helped level the series 3-3.



Page 1 of 10 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
5 Most Prolific Bowlers for India against England in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Some records that might be broken in India vs England ODI...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India-England Combined ODI XI
RELATED STORY
5 memorable India vs England T20I encounters
RELATED STORY
England vs India, T20 series- Rating the performance of...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2nd ODI: Match preview and predicted...
RELATED STORY
Top three England vs India ODI of the current decade
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 5 reasons why India will dominate...
RELATED STORY
5 memorable clashes in ODIs between India and England 
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 5 milestone that India could...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in England Tour Match 2018
1st T20I | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Yesterday
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us