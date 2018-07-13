10 Most Memorable India vs England ODI Matches

The Second leg promises to be even more exciting

After creating history by winning their first ever T20I series against England in England, the Indian cricket team made a phenomenal start to the second leg of this tour, the ODI series, with a phenomenal 8 wicket win over England in the first ODI at Nottingham

While India, being a better T20I side, easily managed to upstage England in the final T20I to seal the series, they certainly played as the better team at Trent Bridge where they didn't allow the English team to play at their best in any field.

That said, England always love to make a strong comeback after a big defeat, and the remaining matches of the series also promise to be breathtaking contests. Ever since their first encounter back in 1974, India and England have been on the opposite ends in 50-over game 96 times, which have produced some of the best matches in that format.

Before England clash with England at Lords tomorrow in the second match of the series, here's a nostalgic look at 10 most memorable India vs England ODI encounters.

Sixth ODI, India tour of England 2007 (The Oval, London)

Robin Uthappa was the hero of this win

India's tour to England in 2007 was one of the most memorable tours for the team in their 8-decade history. Not only did India win their first ever test series on English soil in over 20 years, they also took England to the edge during their 7-match ODI series.

While India lost the series 4-3 after losing the final ODI in Lords, their victory in the penultimate ODI at The Oval at least brought them back into competition after trailing by 1-3 after the 4th ODI, and it was Robin Uthappa who was the unsung hero of that all-important chase.

With England posting a mammoth 316 on the board, thanks to a sensational 107 by Owais Shah and useful fifties by Kevin Pietersen and Luke Wright, a target of 317 was never going to be an easy task for the Indian team.

However, Tendulkar's 94 and Ganguly's 53 propelled India to a dream start. A vital contribution by Gambhir kept the scoreboard moving during the middle overs but two quick wickets in the last overs made the task tough. With 10 needed in the last over and only 2 wickets in hand, Uthappa bashed two successive fours to give India a memorable win and helped level the series 3-3.