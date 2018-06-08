10 Most Prolific Indian Batting Pairs in Test Cricket History

Listing the 10 most prolific Indian batting pairs in the history of the longest format of the game.

The season of T20 cricket is over now, and its time to concentrate more on the longer format of the game. With the one-off test match against test debutants Afghanistan, India will begin the season that will see them face some of the best team in the World in test matches.

India has been one of the best team in the longest format in the past few years and will hope to continue this memorable run in the next 12 months as well.

Famous for their formidable batting line up since the late 1970s, India has produced some of the best batsmen to have ever graced the pitch.

Not just that, some of those legends have even got together to form pairs that have given chills to the fiercest of bowlers in the world and scored heavily when they batted with each other.

As a tribute to all these players, we take a look at 10 most prolific Indian batting pairs in test cricket.

#10 Cheteshwar Pujara - Murali Vijay

Pujara and Vijay have been the backbone of the Indian top order in recent times

The only active batting pair in this list, Cheteshwar Pujara and Murali Vijay have been the backbone of the Indian top order for the better part of this decade.

Between 2010 and present, these two test specialists have batted together 43 times in test matches. In those 43 innings, the duo has compiled 2788 runs together.

Their average of 64.83 is the highest among all the pairs in this in this list. Apart from that, the duo has 10-century stands, including the best partnership of 370 runs, and nine fifty-plus stands to their name. The duo has saved plenty of matches for India in the past and will continue to do the same in the future as well.