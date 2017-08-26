10 players with the highest number of wickets in Test cricket

Fours spinners and six pacers make it to the list of highest wickets in Test cricket. Check out where the legends stand.

by Chaitanya Halgekar Top 5 / Top 10 26 Aug 2017, 20:19 IST

Iconic off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is one of those famous for bowling the doosra

Bowlers are the unsung heroes in cricket. They toil hard, push their physical limits and over after over deliver their skills.

Bowling is tiring task and along with physical skills, it demands mental toughness as well. However, even after struggling hard, the bowlers seldom receive their credit. Most of the times, the batsmen bask in the glory while the bowlers go unnoticed.

Let us pay a tribute to these unsung heroes of cricket and talk about their glories achievements. wickets are an effective benchmark for judging the greatness of a bowler. So, here we talk about the 10 players who have picked the most number of wickets in Test cricket.

#10. Harbhajan Singh

The off-spinner with the most Test wickets, Harbhajan Singh made it to India's Test team because he possessed the 'doosra', a special delivery for an off-spinner which works like a googly.

He made his Test debut in 1998, but it was the Test series against Australia in 2001, that gave the status of a superstar. He took 32 wickets in that series along with a hat-trick and became India's lead spinner for the next decade along with Anil Kumble.

He was often criticized for his narrow-minded bowling approach, but he did possess incredible flight and loop. On his day, his top-spinners would rip apart defenses of the batsmen and his variations would be unreadable.

Harbhajan has 417 Test wickets in 190 innings and also enjoyed tremendous success in the shorter format of the game as well.