10 players who have scored 10000 or more runs in Test cricket

Sunil Gavaskar was the first cricketer to reach the landmark of 10000 Test runs, back in 1987.

by Pranjal Mech Top 5 / Top 10 28 Aug 2017, 00:22 IST

One can only imagine how much runs Sir Donald Bradman would have ended up with in the modern era

Despite the growing popularity of T20 cricket, the Test format is the one every country or player hopes to excel in the most. The true test of cricket lies in how well you handle the five days of gruelling cricket in the harshest of conditions.

T20 cricket is fun! Yes. It has helped the game grow like no other and can be a brilliant tool to unearth talent. But it is only a stepping stone to the real challenge that lies ahead.

The elevation of Ireland and Afghanistan to Test status by the International Cricket Council is a testimony to that fact.

The players who do well in the Test format are the ones who establish themselves as legends of the game and someone who does well in the all-whites invariably does well in the other formats as well.

The international calendar is a jam-packed one these days and gone are the days when the players had to time to recoup and relax before the next series was upon them.

What it has also done is that a landmark of 10,000 runs in Test cricket, which was at one point considered a rarity, has become a much-more achievable task.

Nevertheless, only 13 cricketers in the history of the game, has reached that milestone with India's Sunil Gavaskar the first cricketer to do so - a feat he achieved in March 1987, while the latest was Pakistan;s Younis Khan who reached the landmark in his final series as an international cricketer.

Neither of the above features in the Top 10 run-getters in Test cricket at the moment nor does the great Australian skipper Steve Waugh who ended up with 10927 runs at the end of his illustrious Test career.

So let's take a look at the 10 other legends of the game who have scored 10000 or more runs in Test cricket.