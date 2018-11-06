10 players who have taken most number of catches in international cricket

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 425 // 06 Nov 2018, 18:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Australian Test Team Fan Day

Fielding is a key aspect of cricket and the quality of a top side depends a lot on their fielding. A good fielding side can completely change the complexion of a game. Plenty of runs can be saved and it often proves to be crucial in a game.

Fielding became an important part of the game after the introduction of limited-overs cricket in 1971. Subsequently, the fielding standard improved marginally after the T20 format was introduced. Today, all the teams are eager to improve the fielding performance because every run counts in the limited overs cricket.

Catches are an indispensable part of fielding and dropping catches can lead to losing a game. There are several players who are exceptional catchers and they have taken many catches in their long careers. As a matter of fact, batting and bowling stats are impressive but catches also help players cement a place in the history books.

Plenty of extraordinary fielders have played the game. Here we discuss 10 players who have the most number of catches in the international Cricket.

Note: Wicketkeepers have been excluded.

#10 Allan Border

Allan Border

The Australian great made his international cricket debut in 1978 and he played 429 international matches in his career. Border helped Australia to win the first World Cup trophy in 1987. He was a top-notch batsman and he was one of the best batsmen of his era. He took a total of 283 catches in his international career.

#9 Brian Lara

3rd Test - New Zealand v West Indies: Day 1

The former West Indies batsman is ninth in the list. Lara is considered one of the greatest batsmen to play the game. The stylish left-hander has the highest individual Test score with an astonishing 400 against England. He played 430 international matches in his career and took 284 catches.

1 / 3 NEXT