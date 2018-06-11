Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
10 Batsmen without a Duck in T20 Internationals

These batsmen have a rare feat in T20 Internationals.

Hari Prashad
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jun 2018, 13:43 IST
7.69K

West indies team celebrates for winning during ICC World...
ICC World T20 2016 winners - West Indies

Being the most explosive and enthusiastic format, Twenty20 (T20) Cricket has had a significant impact in the past two decades. With smaller boundaries and heavier bats, it has predominantly been a batsmen's game leaving no mercy for the bowlers.

In the early stages, the intention of T20 cricket was to boost cricket at domestic level. In 2005, first ever men's international Twenty20 (T20Is) match was conducted between Australia and New Zealand in Auckland. Since then, it has gained a massive response from the fans.

With the beginning of IPL and other T20 leagues, it earned huge popularity among the business community with investment opportunities. However, the success of T20 cricket is considered a threat to Test cricket. Former players like Ricky Ponting had criticised the format for its part in diminishing technical skills of modern-day cricketers.

The nature of T20 format requires batsmen to score from the start, looking upon risky scoring options and hence getting out for a duck (naught) is a routine in the format. However, in our article, we will be coming across players who never dismissed for a naught in T20Is.

#10 Kusal Perera, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh - 2nd T20 cricket match
Sri Lanka v Bangladesh - 2nd T20 cricket match

Kusal Perera, the wicket-keeper/batsman from Sri Lanka is one of the explosive openers in the world. The stylish left-hander is often compared with his idol Sanath Jayasuriya for similar batting style.

Considering his form, Sunrisers Hyderabad approached him as a replacement for David Warner in IPL 2018. Subsequently, he turned down the opportunity to take part in domestic league matches for a Test recall.

Being an elegant timer of the ball, Perera has scored 1020 runs at a healthy average of 30 in 34 innings and continues to make an impact with explosive starts for Sri Lanka.

#9 Ravi Bopara, England

Essex v Kent - Royal London One-Day Cup
Essex v Kent - Royal London One-Day Cup

The English all-rounder, playing for Essex now, made his debut in T20Is against the Kiwis in 2008.

He is only the second Sikh cricketer to play for England after Monty Panesar. Though Bopara has been part of many T20 leagues, he has struggled to keep up his place in the international team in the past 10 years.

In 35 innings, Bopara has notched up 711 runs at an average of 28.44 and has scalped 16 wickets with his medium-pace bowling.

