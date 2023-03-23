10 records that were broken during India vs Australia 2023 ODI series

The India vs Australia 2023 ODI series is now done and dusted. The Men in Blue started the series with a win at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, but suffered defeats in the final two ODIs in Vizag and Chennai to lose the series by a scoreline of 1-2.

Australia managed to win the series despite the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins and star fast bowler Josh Hazlewood. Steve Smith led the team well and used the available resources to perfection, helping Australia win the series.

It was an eventful series between the world's two best ODI teams. On that note, here's a list of the 10 records that were broken in the India vs Australia 2023 ODI series.

#1 Australia broke New Zealand's record

Australia recorded a massive 10-wicket win in the second ODI hosted by Vizag. The duo of Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh helped the Aussies chase down a 118-run target in just 11 overs.

The Aussies still had 234 balls to spare when they wrapped up the contest. Courtesy of that win, Australia broke New Zealand's record (212 balls) for the most balls remaining in a successful ODI run-chase against India.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav earned a dismal record to his name

Suryakumar Yadav became the first Indian player to register three golden ducks in a single ODI series. The right-handed batter was dismissed LBW by Mitchell Starc in the first two ODIs. Ashton Agar then bowled him out in Chennai.

Courtesy of his disappointing showing, Yadav now owns an unwanted record for the highest number of golden ducks by an Indian in an ODI series.

#3 Adam Zampa broke Brad Hogg's record

Adam Zampa bowled a match-winning spell of 4/45 in the third ODI against India. He set a new record for the best bowling figures by an Australian spinner in an ODI against India on Indian soil since 2004.

Former Australian left-arm wrist-spinner Brad Hogg was previously at the top. He bowled a spell of 4/49 against India back in 2007.

#4 Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul broke Nuwan Kulasekara and Mahela Jayawardene's record

In the first ODI of the series, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul had a 108-run partnership for the sixth wicket. The Indian pair set a new record for the highest sixth-wicket partnership in ODIs hosted by Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Former Sri Lankan players Mahela Jayawardene and Nuwan Kulasekara previously held this record. They had a 66-run sixth-wicket stand in the 2011 World Cup final against India.

#5 Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head broke Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow's record

Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head maintained a run rate of 11 in their unbeaten 121-run opening partnership during the Vizag ODI. The Aussie pair now own the record for the highest run rate in a century-opening stand in an ODI on Indian soil.

Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow were previously at the top with a run rate of 9.41 in their 135-run partnership against India in Pune in 2021.

#6 Australia set a new record in their ODI history

Australia needed only 11 overs to chase down the 121-run target set by India in Vizag. The Aussies set a new record for the fewest overs taken by them for a successful run-chase on the opponent team's home ground.

Overall, their fastest run-chase is against the USA. Back in 2004, the Aussies scored 66 runs in just 7.5 overs to complete a successful run-chase against the USA at Southampton.

#7 Suryakumar Yadav earned 1 more unwanted record

With his three golden ducks in the recently concluded series, Suryakumar Yadav now owns the record for the highest number of golden ducks by an Indian in ODIs against the Aussies. He has three golden ducks to his name.

Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan have jointly held this record before with a couple of golden ducks each.

#8 Hardik Pandya made Steve Smith his bunny

Hardik Pandya created a new record for dismissing Steve Smith the most number of times in ODI cricket. The Indian all-rounder dismissed Smith twice in the series, taking the overall number of dismissals to five.

Trent Boult, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Stuart Broad, and Mark Wood have picked up Smith's wicket thrice in ODIs.

#9 Australia set a new record in rivalry against India

In the second ODI of the series, the Aussies bowled the Men in Blue out for just 117 runs. With this performance, India set a new record for the lowest team total in home ODIs against the Aussies.

Previously, India's lowest ODI all-out total in matches against the Aussies was 147. It came in an ODI at Vadodara in 2007/08.

#10 Steve Smith created a unique record

Steve Smith was out for a duck in the third ODI against India. The other players of the team scored at least 10 runs. The Australian skipper thus became the first batter in ODI history to lose his wicket for a duck in an innings where all his teammates touched double digits.

Smith set a new record for the lowest score by a cricketer in an innings where 10 batters touched double digits.

