10 records Joe Root broke during his magical knock

England’s captain fabulous Joe Root continued his sizzling form with the bat on Day 2 of the first Test against India in Chennai.
Resuming his innings on 128, Joe Root went on to register the fifth double hundred of his career in his 100th Test. He was looking good for a lot more when he was dismissed for a memorable 218, trapped lbw by Shahbaz Nadeem.
Joe Root went for a review, but the replays showed the ball hitting the stumps, bringing down the curtains on a captain’s knock.
The 30-year-old occupied the crease for 377 balls, and hit 19 fours and two sixes. In fact, Joe Root brought up his double hundred with a smashing maximum off Ravichandran Ashwin.
Joe Root featured in a 124-run fourth-wicket stand with Ben Stokes (82). On Day 1, he added 200 with Dom Sibley (87).
Joe Root’s record-breaking innings
Joe Root broke a number of impressive records during his knock of 218. Take a look:
#1. First batsman to score a double hundred in his 100th Test
Following his 218, Joe Root became the first batsman to notch up a double century in his 100th Test. The previous highest by a batsman in his 100th Test was 184 by Inzamam-ul-Haq against India in Bengaluru in March 2005.
The lowest score by a batsman who scored a hundred in his 100th Test is 104 by former England skipper Colin Cowdrey.
#2. Second-most double hundreds by an Englishman
Joe Root is now tied with another former captain, Alastair Cook on the list of England batsmen with most double hundreds. Cook and Root both have five double centuries each to their name, joint second-most for an English batsmen.
Wally Hammond (7) holds the record for most double hundreds by an Englishman. Among others, Len Hutton scored four and Kevin Pietersen three.
#3. Third highest run-getter for England
During his knock of 218, Joe Root moved up to No.3 on the list of England batsmen with most runs in Test cricket. Joe Root now has 8467 runs in 100 Tests. He went past former skipper Alec Stewart (8463) to move into the Top 3.
Among batsmen with most Test runs for England, only Alastair Cook (12472) and Graham Gooch (8900 ) are placed above.
#4. Highest score by an English batsman in India
Joe Root’s 218 is now the highest score by an England batsman in India. The previous best was 207 by Mike Gatting in Chennai in January 1985. In the same innings, Graeme Fowler scored 201. These are the only instances of an England batsman scoring a double hundred in India.
The previous best by an England captain in India was 190 by Alastair Cook in Kolkata in December 2012, during the historic series which England won 2-1.
#5. Highest score by a visiting batsman in Chennai
Joe Root’s 218 is now the highest individual score by a visiting batsman in Chennai. The previous best was 210 by the late Dean Jones during the famous tied Test in 1986.
There have been five double hundreds by visiting batsmen in Chennai. Apart from Root, Jones, Gatting and Fowler, Matthew Hayden scored 203 in 2001.
#6. First England batsman to reach a double hundred with a six
Batting on 195 in the 143rd over, Joe Root went down the track to Ravichandran Ashwin, and lofted him over long-on for a six to bring up his fifth double hundred. With the shot against Ashwin, Joe Root became the first England batsman to reach a double hundred with a maximum.
#7. 7th player to score 150+ in three consecutive Tests
Joe Root is now the seventh batsman to score 150+ in three consecutive Test matches. He had registered scores of 228 and 186 in his previous two Tests against Sri Lanka in Galle.
Tom Latham (2018-19), Kumar Sangakkara (2007), Mudassar Nazar & Zaheer Abbas (1982-83), Don Bradman (1936-37) and Wally Hammond (1928-29) have achieved the feat before Joe Root.
Among captains, Joe Root is only the second after Sir Don Bradman to score 150 runs or more in three successive Tests.
#8. Second on the list of most double hundreds by current players
Among current Test batsmen, Joe Root (5) has scored the second-most double hundreds.
Indian captain Virat Kohli leads the list with seven while New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has four.
#9. Most away double hundreds among Fab Four
If we look at away double hundreds by the Fab Four of Test cricket, Joe Root is on top.
Three of his five double tons have come away from home. Steve Smith has scored two and Virat Kohli one. Kane Williamson is yet to score an away double hundred.
#10. First player to score a double hundred against India under Virat Kohli’s captaincy
Joe Root has become the first player to score a double hundred against India under the leadership of Virat Kohli. It has taken 57 Tests for an opposition batsman to notch up a double hundred against India under Virat Kohli’s captaincy.
Kohli first led India back in December 2014. Under his captaincy, India have won 33 Tests and lost 13.