10 stars who have faded away from Test cricket

Most cricket teams have been known for rewarding special talents and consistent performers with national call-ups. Scouting of rare talent along with the advent of various cricket leagues across the world has boosted cricketers' dream of playing for their national team.

In Test cricket, the selection criterion is completely different as the selectors keenly focus on player's fitness and concentration levels.

Any successful cricketer in other formats can be deemed as nothing in Test cricket if the energy requirement and fitness levels are sub-par. In Test cricket, some of the players tasted success in achieving it but many of them lost their way leading to dropping them from the national set-up.

Here, we take a look at the Test Cricketers who could not make it big vastly due to inconsistency.

#10 Abhinav Mukund

Abhinav Mukund never really managed to get going.

Abhinav Mukund, the Tamil Nadu opening batsman was once regarded the right player to succeed Virender Sehwag as India's opener in the longest format of the game. Sehwag's injury along with Mukund's rich vein of form got Mukund his first breakthrough to the Indian team in 2011 during the tour of England.

During the England tour in 2011, he struggled to read the line and lengths and hence, could not justify the faith of selectors and moreover, could not make much of an impact. Since then, he has rarely been considered by the selectors and his last appearance for India came during India's tour of Sri Lanka in 2017.

As the Indian Test Team has consistent openers in the form of Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan, Mukund's dream of playing for India might not come true in the near future.

