10 years of Kohlism - Virat Kohli's India career in pictures

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
4.96K   //    18 Aug 2018, 11:28 IST

<p>

Few players have been able to metamorphose themselves as comprehensively and extraordinarily as Virat Kohli has. Over the course of ten years, ever since the time he was branded as a chubby whippersnapper to present day when he's one of the game's modern greats, Kohli has kept evolving; physically, technically and mentally.

Exactly a decade ago, a nervous Kohli batted for the first time for India, restless and unpolished, but filled with a never-ending hunger to fight. Those 22 balls weren't the best indication of what lay ahead, but a look back now to when the journey started in 2008, is a lovely illustration of how hard work, determination, and tremendous perseverance can transform one man.

Here's a recollection of Kohli's India career worth 10 years, compiled as a series of pictures.


2008

Kohli
Kohli in action during the U-19 World Cup

Named captain of the Indian U-19 team for the World Cup in Malaysia, Kohli, a middle-order batsman for Delhi, had big shoes to fill. The likes of Mohammad Kaif, Parthiv Patel, and Dinesh Karthik had earlier captained the sides and gone on to play for India. With Dav Whatmore as coach and Ravindra Jadeja as Kohli's deputy, the team managed to win the title.

The start ti Ji
The start of Kohli's career wasn't impressive

The same year, Kohli got an IPL contract and was drafted into the Indian side for the first time, in an ODI against Sri Lanka at Dambulla, where he opened with Gautam Gambhir. The start wasn't spectacular and Kohli managed only 12 runs.


2009

Kohl
Kohli won his first Man of the Match award against West Indies in the 2009 Champions Trophy

The coming-of-age for a young Kohli pulled back by the disappointment of a poor IPL season, came in 2009 when he was drafted into the side for the Champions Trophy.

He played the multi-team tournament, finding himself submerged in a diamond-studded Indian batting order. He got the No.4 slot, but a statement had to be made. He found the flow against a sub-par West Indies line-up in a group game, compiling 79 to win his first Man of the Match award. The confidence post that was for everyone to see.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli
