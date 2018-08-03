Best left-handed ODI XI of all time

Vaibhav Joshi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.91K // 03 Aug 2018, 11:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

India V Sri Lanka x

A left-handed player, batsman or a bowler, often adds to the variety of a team in cricket. Often left-handers, according to the scientists, are called to be more responsive towards a game.

Considering the fact that most of the bowlers are right-handed, it becomes extremely difficult for a right-handed bowler bowling over the wicket to catch a left-handed batsman in front of the stumps for an LBW (which is considered as the third most common form of dismissal) because either the ball pitches outside the line of leg stump, or if it pitches in line, it misses the stumps.

Thus, left-handed batsmen tend to bat freely which make them an asset for the team.

Meanwhile, left-handed bowlers are known for generating cumbersome angles and acute movement, especially in the case of right-handed batsmen.

There have been many great left-handed batsmen as well as bowlers in the history of cricket. Thus, in this article, we will try to churn out a contentious playing XI covering the greatest of left-handed bowlers and left-handed batsmen.

Note: A player making the list as a specialist batsman or a specialist bowler must be a left-hander in his forte. However, in the case of all-rounders, the player must comply with both the criteria: left-handed in batting as well as in bowling.

#1 Sanath Jayasuriya (Srilanka)

South Africa v Sri Lanka - ICC Champions Trophy

Sanath Jayasuriya boasts being one of the very few openers who has a tremendous record in both the departments of batting and bowling. With a freestyle approach, Jayasuriya deposed the opposition with dazzling strokeplay.

Having played 445 ODI matches, Jayasuriya amassed 13430 runs at an average of 32.36 and an astonishing strike-rate of 91.20. His records also includes 68 fifties and 28 centuries with the highest score being 189.

The left-hander also picked 323 wickets at an average of 36.75 and an economy of 4.78 with the best bowling figures being 6 for 29.

#2 Sourav Ganguly (India)

Indian captain Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly, fondly known as Dada, had been one of the best batsmen in the history of Indian cricket. An absolute God on off-side, Ganguly is the second highest run-scorer (ODIs) in the history of Indian cricket.

From 311 ODIs, Ganguly scored 11363 runs at an average of 41.02 and a strike-rate of 73.70 which also include 72 fifties and 22 centuries with the highest score being 183.

He left a mark on One Day Internationals, leg spinners, and the hearts of fans.

1 / 10 NEXT