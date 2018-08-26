11 greatest Test captains

Prathmesh Patil FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.80K // 26 Aug 2018, 11:02 IST

Sourav Ganguly and Steve Waugh were fierce competitors during their tenure as captain

Test match is still considered as the toughest format and players need more than skills and talent to survive this game. It requires temperament and a lot of patience to showcase your ability as a great Test player.

Teams need to play each session well to win a Test and especially when it needs to win the matches in overseas conditions. Test sides have seen crumbling under pressure when exposed to alien conditions.

A captain plays a key role in shaping up a good competitive side to win any match whether it is at home or alien conditions. The Windies were invincible in the 80’s while the Aussies dominated in the 90’s. Apart from these two, other teams have also done well in Test matches.

The credit for success is given to leaders in the end as they are the ones who implement policies and strategies. This team represents the greatest Test captains who have played a crucial role in their team's success.

#11 Virat Kohli (India)

The Indian bowling attack has looked more potent under the leadership of Kohli

Virat Kohli had led the India team for the first time in 2014 when Dhoni was banned for one Test. At that time, Kohli almost led to a miraculous win but lost the match by 48 runs. It was evident that he was a born leader and will always look for a win.

Virat's captaincy style is similar to the likes of Viv Richards and Ricky Ponting who would lead from the front and go for the all-out attack. He has been impressive in his short stint and has already become the second most successful Indian captain in Tests with 22 wins in 38 Tests. His win percentage of 57.89 is incredible and has also taken the Indian team to number one ranking in the world.

Virat's overseas stint as a captain has been promising after winning the third Test in South Africa and recently in England. The hallmark of his captaincy is the ability to bounce back from any situation and win the Test.

Kohli has already proved one of the most successful Test captains, and if he continues with the same pace, he might well break the record for most number of wins as Test captain which is currently held by Graeme Smith with 53 wins.

