Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

11 greatest Test captains

Prathmesh Patil
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.80K   //    26 Aug 2018, 11:02 IST

Enter
Sourav Ganguly and Steve Waugh were fierce competitors during their tenure as captain

Test match is still considered as the toughest format and players need more than skills and talent to survive this game. It requires temperament and a lot of patience to showcase your ability as a great Test player.

Teams need to play each session well to win a Test and especially when it needs to win the matches in overseas conditions. Test sides have seen crumbling under pressure when exposed to alien conditions.

A captain plays a key role in shaping up a good competitive side to win any match whether it is at home or alien conditions. The Windies were invincible in the 80’s while the Aussies dominated in the 90’s. Apart from these two, other teams have also done well in Test matches. 

The credit for success is given to leaders in the end as they are the ones who implement policies and strategies. This team represents the greatest Test captains who have played a crucial role in their team's success.

#11 Virat Kohli (India)

Enter captio
The Indian bowling attack has looked more potent under the leadership of Kohli

Virat Kohli had led the India team for the first time in 2014 when Dhoni was banned for one Test. At that time, Kohli almost led to a miraculous win but lost the match by 48 runs. It was evident that he was a born leader and will always look for a win.

Virat's captaincy style is similar to the likes of Viv Richards and Ricky Ponting who would lead from the front and go for the all-out attack. He has been impressive in his short stint and has already become the second most successful Indian captain in Tests with 22 wins in 38 Tests. His win percentage of 57.89 is incredible and has also taken the Indian team to number one ranking in the world.

Virat's overseas stint as a captain has been promising after winning the third Test in South Africa and recently in England. The hallmark of his captaincy is the ability to bounce back from any situation and win the Test. 

Kohli has already proved one of the most successful Test captains, and if he continues with the same pace, he might well break the record for most number of wins as Test captain which is currently held by Graeme Smith with 53 wins.

1 / 11 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia Cricket Indian Cricket Team Clive Lloyd Steve Waugh
Prathmesh Patil
ANALYST
Cricket enthusiast Love to read and write articles about cricket. An ardent fan of Sachin Tendulkar and fell in love with cricket courtesy his sandstorm innings.
Top 5 greatest quotes on Rahul Dravid
RELATED STORY
Strongest ODI playing XI featuring 11 captains
RELATED STORY
8 greatest Indian Test captains of all time
RELATED STORY
5 Cricketers with highest dismissals during nervous 90s...
RELATED STORY
4 great captains who never won a Test series in India
RELATED STORY
A look back at Sourav Ganguly's all-time Test XI
RELATED STORY
Cricket over the years- from the perspective of the World...
RELATED STORY
The Greatest Test XI of All Time
RELATED STORY
Top 3 batsmen with the most Test hundreds as captain
RELATED STORY
A look back at the 7 greatest Indian Test innings of the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Quarter Final 4 | Today, 02:00 PM
Somerset
Nottinghamshire
SOM VS NOT preview
Match 16 | Yesterday
BTR 147/6 (20.0 ov)
KIT 148/4 (18.5 ov)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots win by 6 wickets
BTR VS KIT live score
Match 18 | Today, 10:00 PM
Barbados Tridents
Trinbago Knight Riders
BTR VS TTR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us