16-year-old beats Steve Smith for pace in the nets [Watch]

Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 21 Feb 2020, 09:50 IST

Steve Smith has been in a good run of form since his comeback from the ball-tampering ban
Ahead of the much talked about Australia vs South Africa first T20I, a heart-warming video from the visitors’ net session has gone viral on the internet.

A 16-year-old fast bowler from King Edward VII School was seen bowling to Steve Smith in the nets. The young speed gun produced a ripper of a bouncer to Smith and beat him for pace.

Watch the video here:

A couple of children from different schools in the city were invited to join Australia’s training session on Tuesday.

As per reports, King Edward VII is a famous school in South Africa. The current skipper of the South Africa team Quinton de Kock and Director of Cricket South Africa Graeme Smith are alumni of the institute.

Australia is currently touring South Africa in their first visit to the country since the 2018 Cape Town ball-tampering scandal. Smith had earlier reflected on his return to the country, saying:



"It's nice to be back playing in South Africa. The last time I was here things didn't end overly well, but I’ve also got really fond memories of playing here."

The two sides will play three ODIs and three T20Is beginning on February 21.

Published 21 Feb 2020, 09:50 IST
South Africa vs Australia 2020 Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Steve Smith
