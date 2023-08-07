“160+ or 170 would have been a good total” – Hardik Pandya reacts as Men in Blue fail to defend 152 in IND vs WI 2nd T20I

India captain Hardik Pandya expressed his disappointment with the batting unit as West Indies beat India by two wickets in the second T20I at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, August 6. With the loss, the visitors went 0-2 behind in the five-match series.

Pandya said that the Men in Blue fell short by 10-15 runs batting first after they set a 153-run target for the Windies. For India Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, and Sanju Samson made single-digit scores. The trio also failed to deliver while chasing 150 in the first T20I.

Pandya said in the post-match show:

“If am being honest that was not a pleasing batting performance, we could have batted better. 160+ or 170 would have been a good total.”

He continued:

“With the current combination we have we will have to trust our top 7 batters to come good and hope the bowlers win you games. We have to find ways to make sure we have the right balance, but at the same time batters need to take more responsibility.”

Pandya, though, hailed Tilak Varma for top scoring with 51 runs off 41 balls, including one six and five boundaries. The left-handed batter had earlier smashed 39 off 22 deliveries in the T20I opener.

The 29-year-old said:

“Left-hander coming at 4 gives us variety. It doesn't feel like it's his second international game.”

Hardik Pandya lauds Nicholas Pooran

Hardik Pandya further hailed Nicholas Pooran for taking the game away from India despite the hosts being 3/32 at one stage. The left-handed batter smashed 67 off 40, including four sixes and six boundaries. He said:

“The way he has been batting, becomes very difficult to rotate spinners. And the way he batted, took the game quite into their hands.”

India scored 152/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Apart from Varma, Ishan Kishan and Pandya chipped in with 27(23) and 24(18), respectively.

For WI, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, and Romario Shephard scalped two wickets apiece.

In response, WI chased down the target with seven balls to spare. Besides Pooran, captain Rovman Powell and Shimron Hetmyer made 21(19) and 22 off as many balls, respectively.

Hosein and Joseph provided a late flourish as the hosts won by two wickets.

Hardik Pandya led from the front with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/35, while Yuzvendra Chahal scalped two.

The two teams will next lock horns in the third T20I at the same venue on Tuesday, August 8. The visitors must win the game to stay alive in the series.

Click here to check out IND vs WI 2nd T20I full scorecards.