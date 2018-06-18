Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

When Kapil Dev stunned Zimbabwe and kickstarted India's dream 

On this day, 35 years ago, Kapil Dev played a daring knock.

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2018, 20:16 IST
140

<p>


For a whole generation of cricketers and more, the heroes of the 1983 triumph, Kapil's Devils, were the pioneers of cricket's indelible imprint on the country's sporting history. The win, 35 years ago, was kickstarted, perhaps, by Kapil Dev's daring knock against Zimbabwe, a manner of batting that was unseen then by any Indian in the World Cup.

Here's revisiting the epic knock of 175* against Zimbabwe:


India's abysmal track record in the lead up to 1983

<p>

It was the era when the Indian side wasn't taking the one-day format seriously. In the World Cups before this, the Indians had performed poorly, winning just one game in two editions, against East Africa in 1975. They could not win a single game through the entire 1979 edition, even against Sri Lanka, minnows at that time, and yet to achieve Test status.

The game against Zimbabwe was a crucial one as the side was placed third in Group B, below West Indies and Australia in the points table. It had been a difficult few months in the lead-up to the World Cup, as Sunil Gavaskar was replaced by a 24-year-old rookie captain in Kapil Dev.

Page 1 of 5 Next
Indian Cricket Team Kapil Dev
Kapil Dev: The Haryana Hurricane
RELATED STORY
India vs Zimbabwe in ODIs: 6 interesting statistics and...
RELATED STORY
Highest partnership for each wicket by Indian batsmen in...
RELATED STORY
5 best batting performances by Indian batsmen against...
RELATED STORY
Five instances where teams scripted a comeback from...
RELATED STORY
5 most iconic World Cup performances by Indian batsmen
RELATED STORY
5 lesser known records held by Irfan Pathan
RELATED STORY
5 most memorable performances by Indian players that...
RELATED STORY
5 instances when relationships of team-mates got sour...
RELATED STORY
Five Top Indian fast bowlers of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Only Test | Thu, 14 Jun
IND 474/10
AFG 109/10 & 103/10
India win by an innings and 262 runs
IND VS AFG live score
3rd ODI | Tomorrow, 01:00 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
2nd Test
SL 253/10 & 342/10
WIN 300/10 & 147/5 (60.3 ov)
LIVE
Day 5 | Bad Light: Windies need 149 runs to win
SL VS WIN live score
Semi Final 2 | Today
HAM 348/9 (50.0 ov)
YRK 241/10 (43.4 ov)
Hampshire win by 107 runs
HAM VS YRK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Lions v India A Four-Day Match 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us