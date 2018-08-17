Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
2 Changes that look certain for team India in the third Test

Kovvali Teja
ANALYST
Feature
833   //    17 Aug 2018, 21:02 IST

England & India Net Sessions
England & India Net Sessions

The first two games of the ongoing Test series between England and India have evoked the past horrors for the Indian fans as their team is once again on the cusp of losing yet another overseas series.

Trailing the series by 0-2, team India would be starting the third Test with their backs against the walls. While it was the batsmen's grave failure that led to the debacle in the first Test, a few blemishes in the team selection proved too costly in the subsequent game.

The upcoming game would not only be a challenge to the players' mettle but also pose a stern test to Virat Kohli's captaincy.

Post the Lord's Test, the India skipper was lambasted for his selection policies. While a few blamed his constant rotation policy for creating doubts in the minds of the players, others came down hard on him for choosing Kuldeep Yadav ahead of Umesh Yadav.

So, Kohli will be looking to get his cards right ahead of the upcoming crucial encounter and if the recent net sessions and players' fitness is anything to go by, here are the two changes that look certain for team India in the third Test match.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah for Kuldeep Yadav

1st Sunfoil Test: South Africa v India, Day Four
Jasprit Bumrah looks all set to make a comeback into the Test side

After being out of action on the England tour so far, Jasprit Bumrah looks deemed to make a comeback into the Indian playing XI.

With Kuldeep Yadav failing miserably in the second game, it is unlikely that India would once again go into the third Test with its two-spinner formula. Bumrah, who has successfully nursed his injured finger, would be available for selection ahead of the third Test and would certainly be a no-surprise if the pacer makes the final cut ahead of Umesh Yadav.

With the conditions in Trent Bridge expected to aid fast bowlers, the 24-year-old would be expected to play an important role in restricting England to minimal scores.

#2 Rishabh Pant for Dinesh Karthik

England Lions v India A - Day Four
Rishabh Pant would add the much-needed flair to the lower middle order

Dinesh Karthik, who made a comeback to the Indian Test squad after a long gap, failed to capitalise in the first two Tests of the series. The Tamil Nadu star has accounted for just 21 runs with the bat in 4 innings and has failed to impress the selectors. Making the case tougher for himself, Karthik wasn't any spectacular behind the stumps either.

Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, has been pitched to breath fresh air into the Indian batting line up. The left-hander, who had a long stint in the nets during team India's practice sessions, looks all set to make his Test debut at Trent Bridge and it remains to be seen if the Delhi-lad manages to live up to the hype surrounding his batting flair.

Kovvali Teja
ANALYST
A cricket aficionado who loves sharing his insights on the game.
Contact Us Advertise with Us