2 Indian players who flopped and 1 who starred in the 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test ft. Jasprit Bumrah

India managed to stay alive in the five-Test series against England as they held on for a gritty draw in Manchester. The visitors doubled down in the second innings, losing just four wickets across 143 overs to save the Test.

The series is currently 2-1 in England's favor, ahead of the final Test at The Oval. Gautam Gambhir and Co. will be reasonably happy with the manner in which they ensured that they don't concede the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, although they have a long way to go if they are to nullify the hosts' advantage.

On that note, here are two Indian players who flopped and one who starred in the fourth Test against England.

#3 Flop - Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah rarely finds himself on the wrong end of such lists, but the ace spearhead wasn't at his best in Manchester. He often lost his lines with the new ball, and his numbers during his first two spells of an innings - outside his brilliant effort in the first innings of the first Test - don't make for pretty reading.

Bumrah's pace was also down, as he clocked barely anything above 140 kph. A twisted ankle while using the stairs at Old Trafford didn't help matters as it greatly reduced his effectiveness with the second new ball.

Despite all of that, Bumrah managed two wickets and went at an economy rate of just 3.39. That's a testament to his greatness, but there's no doubt that India's star man had an off game.

#2 Star - Ravindra Jadeja

India's MVP in Test cricket delivered yet another all-time great performance. Ravindra Jadeja starred with both bat and ball as the visitors managed to save the Test from a lost position.

Jadeja plugged away from one end with the ball, sending down more than 37 overs and picking up four wickets. He extracted purchase from the surface when conditions were fairly flat, ensuring that England didn't run away with the contest.

In the second innings, after being dropped off the first ball, Jadeja hung in there for 185 balls, notching up a magical century in the process. The southpaw picked the right moments to attack and was assured in defence, giving India a lifeline in the series.

#1 Flop - Anshul Kamboj

Making his Test debut after being called up to the squad on late notice, Anshul Kamboj had a forgettable outing at Old Trafford. The young fast bowler barely touched the 130-kph mark, with the keeper often standing up to the stumps in the second half of his 18 overs.

Kamboj's lines weren't on point as well, and he offered too many loose deliveries. India couldn't build any pressure against the England openers while he was operating, and he couldn't make an impact on the Test even in his later spells.

