Ind vs Eng 2018: 2 Indian players who should have been picked for the remaining two Test matches against England

Avik Das
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.37K   //    24 Aug 2018, 10:59 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Five
England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Five

India won the third Test match comfortably against England and showed a great character after losing the first two Test matches. The Test series has taken an interesting turn after India's victory at the Trent Bridge. However, England is still leading the series by 2-1 and India needs to be victorious in the remaining two matches to win the Test Series.

The Indian fans were disappointed after their team's dismal show in the first two Test matches. In fact, the team was under criticism after a horrible batting performance at the Lords. Therefore, the memorable win in the third Test has brought relief after two humiliating losses.

Meanwhile, the Indian selectors picked the squad for the last two Test matches. In fact, two changes have been made in the squad. The Test specialist Murali Vijay was dropped alongside spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari are the two new faces who are set to join the squad for the last two games. Both the batsmen are immensely talented and they have scored plenty of runs in the domestic cricket last season. However, there are some players who were not fortunate enough to get picked.

Here we discuss 2 Indian players who could have been picked by the Indian selectors:

Avik Das
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Avik is a Sports enthusiast. He loves Football, Cricket, Pro-Wrestling and MMA. Writing is his passion. His articles will provide the readers fascinating reports on Football, Cricket and WWE.
