2 mistakes and 1 masterstroke by India in the 1st ODI against New Zealand

On the back of a sensational double century from Shubman Gill and a four-wicket haul from Mohammed Siraj, Team India beat New Zealand by 12 runs in a thrilling contest on Wednesday, January 18.

India were made to work for the win, with Michael Bracewell hammering a stellar 140 to bring the Black Caps from the brink of defeat to within inches of the hosts' 349-run total. But Shardul Thakur sent down a pinpoint yorker to trap Bracewell in front, bringing an end to New Zealand's hopes of a miraculous win.

Here are two mistakes and one masterstroke by India in the first ODI against New Zealand.

#3 Mistake - India's batters didn't support Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill scored 208 of India's 349 runs, an admirable feat given the context of the game. He batted right through the innings and was dismissed in the last over, having faced 149 balls. But what were the other batters doing?

The next highest score of the innings was opener Rohit Sharma's 34. The Indian skipper was dismissed trying to clear the infield off Blair Tickner as he failed to convert a start yet again. Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan made errors in judgment to be back in the pavilion, while Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar fell prey to soft dismissals.

Only Hardik Pandya, who was unlucky to be given out bowled, didn't have much blame against his name. Gill made batting look easy on a pitch which was a touch slow at times, but the other Indian players around him should've made his life easier. Had they done that, the opener would've been able to accelerate sooner.

#2 Masterstroke - India almost killed the game with Mohammed Siraj's final over

A perfect and eventful day for Mohammed Siraj, who played his first international game at his home ground and had his family watching him sparkle for Team India with the ball

Mohammed Siraj was once again India's standout bowler. The hometown hero scalped four wickets in the match, with the final over of his spell tilting the game in the hosts' favor.

Siraj had already picked up two crucial wickets, those of the consistent Devon Conway and captain Tom Latham. With only one over of the fast bowler remaining, Rohit decided to utilize it in the 46th over of the chase, even though that meant Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur would have to bowl three of the remaining four.

Siraj delivered, breaking the game wide open with a two-wicket burst. He first dismissed the dangerous Mitchell Santner with a well-directed short ball before castling Henry Shipley with a vicious in-dipper. The over produced only three runs as New Zealand's required run rate hit the 14 mark.

India and Rohit could've easily held Siraj back but they went with their strike bowler, who did what his peers couldn't do over the course of the 162-run partnership between Santner and Bracewell.

#1 Mistake - India didn't bowl Kuldeep Yadav out even as others dished out terrible spells





Bowls a wrong un and Nicholls is bowled for 18 runs.





What a delivery from Kuldeep Yadav to dismiss Henry Nicholls. Bowls a wrong un and Nicholls is bowled for 18 runs.

Hardik Pandya was woeful with the ball in Hyderabad. He repeatedly banged the ball into the pitch to Finn Allen, who raced away to 40 with the help of seven fours and a six. Later, when he needed to bounce out Mitchell Santner, he dished out full ones that were pumped away.

Mohammad Shami was unimpressive as well, leaking 69 runs in his 10 overs. He somewhat pulled things back towards the end of his spell, but his last over was very expensive. Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar had economy rates above seven, too.

Strangely, Kuldeep Yadav, who was one of India's best bowlers on the night, sent down only eight overs. Yes, Bracewell did attack him, hitting him for a four and a six, but the wrist-spinner looked threatening throughout his spell. He bowled only nine deliveries to the Kiwi centurion, who plundered all the others for runs.

India's best chance at getting Bracewell out for the majority of his innings was Kuldeep, who bizarrely didn't bowl out.

