2 mistakes and 1 masterstroke by India in their win over West Indies in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Team India put in a measured performance in their second game of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 against West Indies in Cape Town on Wednesday, February 15, to clinch a six-wicket win.

With the victory, the Women in Blue kept pace with England at the top of the Group 2 points table. Deepti Sharma was adjudged the Player of the Match for her three-wicket haul as she bounced back from a disappointing bowling display in the game against Pakistan.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. came away with two points, but still have room for improvement. Here are two mistakes and one masterstroke they made in their win over West Indies in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

#3 Mistake - India's batters were dismissed playing low-percentage shots

India's chase was rather straightforward as they got over the line at the start of the 19th over. Their victory was never really in doubt as a 32-run opening partnership ensured that the side were ahead of the asking rate right from practically the first over of the powerplay.

However, a few key batters didn't give a good account of themselves in the game, being dismissed while playing low-percentage shots. The Player of the Match from India's Women's T20 World Cup opener, Jemimah Rodrigues, attempted a slap across the line and handed Hayley Matthews a return catch.

Smriti Mandhana, meanwhile, ran down the pitch and missed the line to be stumped, a pattern of dismissal that is becoming too common for her. Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur holed out to the deep at stages of the match when they were simply required to bat through.

#2 Masterstroke - For the second game running, Richa Ghosh was calm and assured

Following a successful campaign in the U19 Women's T20 World Cup, Richa Ghosh has been a breath of fresh air for India in the senior tournament as well.

The young batter has played match-defining cameos in both of the Women in Blue's games so far. Her knock against West Indies seemed to put the more experienced batters in the side to shame.

Richa walked in to bat at No. 5, with the score reading 43/3 in the eighth over. Her team needed her to rotate strike while occasionally finding the boundary, and more importantly, they needed her to see the team over the line. The keeper-batter did just that, playing the odd audacious shot while keeping the scoreboard moving.

Richa finished unbeaten on 44 off 32, an innings that essayed a calming influence on Team India.

#1 Mistake - India's usage of Radha Yadav was bizarre

Pratyush Rohra @PratyushRohra18 Radha Yadav who registered figures of 2/21 against Pakistan is held back against two right-handers at the crease. Not sure why #T20WorldCup2023 Radha Yadav who registered figures of 2/21 against Pakistan is held back against two right-handers at the crease. Not sure why #T20WorldCup2023

Radha Yadav was India's standout bowler in their first game of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 against Pakistan. The left-arm spinner picked up two wickets in a threatening spell and was a genuine contender for the Player of the Match award.

Rather bizarrely, Radha bowled just one over against West Indies and wasn't introduced into the attack even when two right-handers were out in the middle.

The team's decision was probably influenced by the fact that they wanted to use Deepti Sharma and Devika Vaidya in different roles. However, the 22-year-old should've been given the chance to bowl to favorable match-ups.

Captain Harmanpreet has come under a lot of flak for her distinctly sub-par tactics, and instances like this don't help matters.

