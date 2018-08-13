Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Two players India should drop for the third test against England

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
290   //    13 Aug 2018, 02:10 IST

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Four
Team India suffered a humiliating innings defeat at Lord's

India lost a one sided affair at Lord's against England by an innings and 159 runs. The Indian batsmen capitulated against Anderson and company. Interestingly, the test match finished in 170.3 overs, which is less than the number of overs required to be bowled in two days, while India were bowled out twice in the space of just 82.3 overs, as they managed to score just 237 runs. There were a some moments in the game where India could have changed the match but failed to do so.

The Indian bowlers performed well, but an over-dependence on Mohammed Shami was always going to be a problem for the visitors. But it were the Indian top order batsmen who failed to deliver, shown by the fact that it was Ravichandran Ashwin who top scored in both innings with 29 and 33 runs respectively. He is the first Indian batsman to top score in each innings of a Test batting at number eight or below in both innings, and the sixth to do so overall after Tup Scott, Lee Germon, Guy Whittal, Peter Siddle & Graeme Cremer.

Except for Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin, none of the batsmen were able to make any sizeable contribution. A much better performance was expected from the experienced Indian batting line-up.

After a horrendous batting display in first two tests, the team management should consider their place in the side. These are the two players who should be dropped from the Indian Test team for third test following defeat in the opening two matches.

#2 Murali Vijay


2nd Sunfoil Test: South Africa v India, Day 2
Murali Vijay has been out of form

Expectations were high for Murali Vijay on the tour of England, but he scored a pair in the second test at Lord's. The Indian opening batsman has been out of form for some time now, and it has really begun to put pressure on the lower order batsmen.

Vijay had a terrible Test series against Sri Lanka at home, and despite being tagged as the test specialist of the team, Vijay's performances have been inconsistent. Having failed to make any contribution in second Test, he has now scored just 26 runs in four innings on this tour, including two ducks.

Vijay might face the axe if his poor form continues. 

#1 Dinesh Karthik


England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Two
Dinesh Karthik has had a terrible run on English soil

One player who has been given far too many chances on the English soil is Dinesh Karthik. He has been miserable playing in English conditions. While Karthik has been a rock in subcontinent conditions, his technique has been found wanting against quality bowling-attacks in bowler friendly conditions.

In both the innings of the second test, the wicket-keeper batsman was guilty of throwing away his wicket by playing the loose shots. He scored 21 runs in two tests with scores of 20, 0, 1 and 0 respectively. Due to his terrible form, he is likely to be dropped from the playing XI in the upcoming third Test.


Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Dinesh Karthik Murali Vijay Lord's Cricket Ground Leisure Reading
Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
India Vs England test series 2018: 2 Indian players who...
RELATED STORY
5 things India should do to win Test series against England
RELATED STORY
It's time for India to drop Shikhar Dhawan for Test...
RELATED STORY
Three Indian players who should be selected for the third...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 Indian players who might be axed...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2nd Test: Four things India should fix...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: India's ideal XI for the second...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 selections that India should...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 6 players to watch out for in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us