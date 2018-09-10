Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
2 possible replacements for Alaistair Cook

shivam210805
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
10 Sep 2018

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Four
England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Four

Alastair Cook has decided that he will be retiring from cricket after the last Test of the ongoing India tour of England.Cook, out of the blues took the decision of retiring leaving a big hole in the English batting order. After the retirement of Andrew Strauss, England's hunt for a Test-level opener is still in process. The selectors changed and chopped many players before they decided to stuck with Keaton Jennings as a replacement for Andrew Stauss but he has failed miserably.

So, with the England team in desperate need of two high-quality openers, they can try these players to fill the big boots of Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook.

#1 - Haseeb Hameed

Image result for haseeb hameed
Young Haseeb Hameed

The England tour of India gave chance to Young English opener Haseeb Hameed. Haseeb not only showed glimpses of his talent but played some vital knocks of 31, 82 and 59 in the series.

However, luck struck hard on him as he got a finger injury in the third Test where he battled hard scoring 59 runs in what turned out to be his last Test innings till now.

After the series, the English selection committee never gave Haseeb a second chance but it seems as if this is the time to fast-track this man in the England team.

#2 - Ollie Pope

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four
England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four

Ollie Pope is a player who might not have opened the batting in the two Tests he played but is surely someone who can handle the red ball quite well.

Pope scored 28 runs in his first Test innings which showed that he is a natural Test player and for sure an upcoming star. He not only have proper techniques but also has a tremendous presence of mind that is which ball to be played and which to be left.

Ollie Pope and Haseeb Hameed can be a very good opening pair for England. The best thing about these names is that both of them have age on their side.

shivam210805
CONTRIBUTOR
