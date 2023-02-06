2 reasons why Kuldeep Yadav should be in India's playing XI for the 1st Test vs Australia and 1 reason why he shouldn't

Team India are gearing up for their final assignment of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The four-Test series against Australia will commence in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9.

The hosts have some decisions to make when it comes to their playing XI for the series opener. While Shreyas Iyer is unlikely to be fit for the encounter as he recovers from a back niggle, key members of the Test side like Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah will be notable absentees.

Kuldeep Yadav, who has made a comeback to the national side in all formats over the last year, is part of the squad. He stands an outside chance of being named in India's playing XI for the first Test, and we delve deeper into the merits and demerits of his potential inclusion.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Here are two reasons why Kuldeep Yadav should be part of India's playing XI for the first Test against Australia and one reason why he shouldn't.

#3 Should - Australia are bound to be leftie-heavy

Australia could end up having as many as six left-handers in their top eight. David Warner and Usman Khawaja make up the opening combination, while Travis Head is virtually undroppable after his recent Test exploits for the Kangaroos.

Ashton Agar might be selected to partner Nathan Lyon in the spin attack, as a left-arm spinning all-rounder who can give the Indian right-handers something to think about. Alex Carey is the Aussies' frontline wicket-keeper who should round off the top seven.

Finally, with Cameron Green struggling to be fit and available for the first Test, Pat Cummins and Co. might choose to field Matthew Renshaw. The batter has played in India before and carries with him not just experience but also positive recent form.

Ravichandran Ashwin will be licking his lips at the prospect of bowling to a southpaw-heavy Australia, and India might want to make their lives easier by including another bowler who can spin the ball away from the visiting left-handers in Kuldeep Yadav.

#2 Shouldn't - Because they offer batting depth and control, India's finger-spinners are practically undroppable

India expect a few things from their spinners in Test cricket, including batting depth and control. The finger-spinners at the side's disposal - Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel - offer the same in abundance.

Ashwin, as the No. 1 spinner in home conditions and arguably the best Test spinner in the world, is a shoo-in. Although Jadeja is returning from injury, he had a promising outing against Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy and has an exceptional recent record. So does Axar, who has become practically undroppable at home.

It isn't easy to imagine India dropping any of the trio, and playing four slow bowlers will be excessive even on a rank turner. So Kuldeep Yadav might have to wait a bit longer on the sidelines.

#1 Should - Kuldeep Yadav is an attacking bowler who is in good form

In December 2022, Kuldeep Yadav played his first Test for Team India in almost two years. He excelled against Bangladesh, returning eight wickets in the contest to be adjudged the Player of the Match.

Kuldeep has been in excellent form across formats in the recent past. He has displayed improved control and appears to be a more confident bowler right now. The left-arm wrist-spinner has come a long way since his Test debut, incidentally against Australia in Dharamsala.

Australia, especially the likes of Warner and Head, are likely to play attacking cricket. Kuldeep, who loves tossing the ball up and inviting strokes, could be an excellent wicket-taking weapon for the hosts. As a player who is reaching the peak of his powers, the 28-year-old should be a serious contender to be part of India's playing XI for the first Test.

