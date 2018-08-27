Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

2 Series that the ongoing England vs India Test series reminds of

Saurabh Ganguly
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
343   //    27 Aug 2018, 09:49 IST

Enter
The England-India test Series is at a crucial juncture

India’s dramatic and against the run of play win against England in the Third Test at Trent Bridge has given an interesting twist to this series. Trailing the Test series 2-1 with 2 Test matches to go, India has a realistic chance of winning the series.

India’s historic 7th Test win in England bears resemblance to two series involving India in the past. In 2001 when Australia toured India, they had comfortably outplayed India in the first Test. The mighty Australians, as they were called, wanted to conquer their final frontier- “India” after they had proved their might all around the world.

After a massive win in the first Test, it appeared that Steve Waugh’s Australia were well on course achieving their dream. However, India turned the dice upside down in the second Test at Kolkata. With the help of Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman’s batting heroics and a memorable performance of spin bowling by Harbhajan Singh, India won the match from an impossible situation. Post that, India won the Chennai Test and won the series.

In a similar Test series in 1974-75, West Indies toured India and this tour perhaps had much more similarity to the ongoing England-India Test series. India had lost the first 2 Tests even in that series- in Bengaluru and Delhi.

In the Third Test, India’s defeat looked certain. However, Gundappa Vishwanath’s century in the second innings helped India make an improbable comeback. Chasing a target of over 300 runs, West Indies were bundled out for 224 runs, thanks to the spinners.

West Indies won the final test and claimed the series. However, in order to come to a conclusion that match was extended to a 6th day. Had it been a modern 5 Day game, the series would have been a 2-2 draw.

In the ongoing series, India lost the first Two Tests because of poor batsmanship. The bowlers had done their job effectively. In fact, in South Africa and England, India has dismissed the opposition 11 out of 12 times.

For an Indian team such a bowling performance is unprecedented. The moment India got contributions from batsmen other than Virat Kohli, who has been in a league of his own, the results were there to see. India batted sensibly in the Trent Bridge test and showed enormous calmness and composure.

With a psychological boost and England suddenly having more questions unanswered than India, India will walk in as favorites in the fourth Test starting 30th August. Let's hope that India takes inspiration from the above mentioned series and finish the remaining two Tests on a victorious note.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Leisure Reading
Saurabh Ganguly
ANALYST
Saurabh is a final year student at the Department of Media Studies, Christ University, Bengaluru. A promising sports broadcaster, his insights on the game of cricket make him a known face in the realm of cricket media.
England vs India, 2018: 3 Indian batting records that...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
5 key battles that will decide the India vs England Test...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: An Exciting Test Series 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 Reasons Why India will make a...
RELATED STORY
4 times when India came from behind to win a Test series
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test : Hits and Misses
RELATED STORY
India vs England Test Series 2018: 3 key player battles...
RELATED STORY
India Vs England test series 2018: 2 Indian players who...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Rahul Dravid predicts Test series...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us