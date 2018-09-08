Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
2 things that would have made Asia Cup more interesting

shivam210805
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
586   //    08 Sep 2018, 21:56 IST

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Rohit Sharma is the captain of the Indian team for Asia Cup

Asia cup is around the corner but no one is really excited about it. Well, it's possible that the India tour of England might have overshadowed it but it could have become a talking point if some changes were made in a team's squad and the tournament schedule was slightly different.

So let's find what can be the changes that would have got the Asia Cup on everyone's mind.

#1 - Virat Kohli not rested

Image result for virat kohli asia cup
Virat Kohli

The Indian Captain Virat Kohli has been given a rest after continuous cricket of almost one year and this is probably the reason why no one is talking about Asia Cup.

If he (Kohli) would have been playing then everyone would have been thinking about Kohli-Amir battle which is a worth watching. Moreover, Virat's aggression on the field makes a one-sided match really exciting to watch.

His passion and Never-say-die attitude would have made the Asia Cup a tournament worth watching.

But, we know that every human being needs rest and its important that Captain Kohli gets sufficient time to recover as there are way more important series like the India tour of Australia is upcoming. So, no issue on Virat Kohli given rest.

#2 - A India vs Pakistan opener

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy Final
Pakistan is the current Champions Trophy winner

The mother of all battles, the India-Pakistan encounter would have got complete attention if it would have been a tournament opener but as it is scheduled on 19th of September, four days after the tournament start is not making it as exciting as it should have been.

The first match between these two sides would have been thought of a thriller before the start of the game and there are 99 per-cent of chances that it would have turned out to be as per the expectations.

If the match didn't become out of the blues than for sure it would have set the tone for the must-watch drama and thrillers which we will see till 28th September 2018.

In the end, Asia Cup will still remain an important tournament for the Indian players and all will be hoping for the winning momentum after the disappointing England tour.

Asia Cup 2018 Team India Pakistan Cricket Virat Kohli Mohammad Amir
shivam210805
CONTRIBUTOR
