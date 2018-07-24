Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

20 batsmen whose Test average never dipped below 40: Part 1

Avada Kevadra
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
774   //    24 Jul 2018, 10:28 IST

Enter capti
WG Grace averaged less than 40 in test cricket; his legacy remains unaffected.

An average of 40 is the holy grail for test batsmen across the globe. 40 is the number which defines a batsman's legacy, determines his place amongst the pantheon of greats unless the said batsman happens to be a certain William Gilbert Grace.

To average above 40 at the end of one's test career is a fantastic achievement in itself, and is a hallmark of great consistency. Accentuating on the consistency bit, there are certain batsmen who have maintained an average in excess of 40 throughout the entirety of their test careers, their average never falling below the 40 mark, not for one single inning.

Taking a minimum qualification of 30 test innings, 20 batsmen make the cut. England lead the chart with 5 batsmen whereas Zimbabwe and New Zealand are unrepresented.

Virender Sehwag, Kevin Pietersen, Neil Harvey, Michael Slater, Jimmy Adams, George Headley, Adam Voges and Douglas Jardine are all unfortunate to miss out as their test average dipped below 40 for exactly one inning.

For future reference: Peter Handscomb, Kevin O' Brien, Tom Blundell and Aiden Markram's test average has never been below 40, but they are yet to cross the required threshold of 30 test innings.

It is an elite group to be a part of, one which features a War veteran and some all-time test greats. If the 4 gentlemen mentioned above manage to get there and stay put throughout the rest of their test careers, it would be one heck of an achievement.

For the moment, let us find out who the batsmen on this list are: (20-11).


(20) Herbert Collins (Australia): 1920-1926

Ente
Herbert Collins worked as a bookmaker post-retirement.

Matches: 19, Runs: 1352, Average: 45.07, Highest: 203, 100/50: 4/6.

Lowest Career Average: 45.07 (19th Test)

Herbert Collins' test career ended on a controversial note as allegations of match-fixing surfaced. Though unproven, the incident left a sour taste, more so, as Collins was the captain of the Australian cricket team.

It was a crying shame as Collins was colossal of Australian cricket, and played a major role in its re-building post the First World War.

A War soldier, Herbert Collins made his test debut at the age of 32 in Sydney, 1920. Collins immediately made an impact, scoring 70 and 104 in his debut test. He made 50+ scores in his first four test innings and ended the series as the leading run scorer with 557 runs to his name.

Australia white-washed England for the first time in a 5 test series (a feat not repeated again till the 2006/07 series).

A right-handed opening batsman, Herbert Collins played 19 tests in his career. He scored 1352 runs in those tests at an average of 45.07. It included 4 hundreds and 6 half-centuries, the highest being a masterful 203 against South Africa at the Wanderers in 1921.

Collins is also one of the few cricketers to have never been dismissed for a duck during the course of their entire test career. Collins also captained Australia in 11 tests, winning 5 and losing 2 of them.

Herbert Collins lost the prime of his test career due to the First World War, but he was an incredibly consistent batsman during his six-year tenure as an international cricketer.

Collins averaged above 50 for the major part of his test career, his numbers nosedived only at the very end. In fact, Collins lowest career average of 45.07 was registered after his final test innings.

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2018 Bangladesh Cricket South Africa Cricket Faf du Plessis Mominul Haque
Avada Kevadra
CONTRIBUTOR
Keen Observer with a weak attention span, except when i am watching sports.
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Second Test : Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Hashim Amla- A wristy wizard
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2018: Tabraiz Shamsi leaves...
RELATED STORY
5 Players to watch out for in the upcoming Sri...
RELATED STORY
Rangana Herath to retire from Test cricket after one last...
RELATED STORY
AB de Villiers interested in becoming Cricket South...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Keshav Maharaj breaks all-time Test record on...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2018: Tabraiz Shamsi returns...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Test 1, Day 2 - 3 talking points
RELATED STORY
Rangana Herath set to retire after England series
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 12 Jul
SL 287/10 & 190/10
RSA 126/10 & 73/10
Sri Lanka win by 278 runs
SL VS RSA live score
2nd Test | Fri, 20 Jul
SL 338/10 & 275/5
RSA 124/10 & 290/10
Sri Lanka win by 199 runs
SL VS RSA live score
1st ODI | Sun, 29 Jul, 04:15 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 01 Aug, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
3rd ODI | Sun, 05 Aug, 04:15 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
4th ODI | Wed, 08 Aug, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
5th ODI | Sun, 12 Aug, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Only T20I | Tue, 14 Aug, 01:30 PM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us