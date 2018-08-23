Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

 20 Greatest quotes on Sachin Tendulkar: The God of Cricket

V Shashank
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.23K   //    23 Aug 2018, 21:06 IST

Winning Captain's Press Conference - 2011 ICC World Cup
Sachin Tendulkar is an inspiration for millions of budding cricketers
Cricket is my religion and Sachin is our God

Sachin Tendulkar is a name that doesn't need any description. In fact, it's not just a name, it is an emotion for the fans of Indian cricket. An epitome of extraordinary excellence, Tendulkar remains one of the most respected cricketers the gentleman's game has ever witnessed.

Aggression, Passion, and Dedication- those would be the three words that define the Indian batting legend. Despite being one of the greatest batsmen to have played the game, the way Sachin has conducted himself both on and off the field is something that leaves people in complete admiration of the little master.

Tendulkar is someone who could stop in India. His mere presence in the middle made the Indian audience heave sighs of relief.

No player could achieve the level of success that Master Blaster achieved in the 24 years of his service to the game of cricket. His records and statistics are leaps and bounds ahead of his contemporaries.

He is the only cricketer to have scored a century of centuries in the international format of the game. His 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs and 15,921 in 200 Tests are a testament to his greatness.

Sachin is perhaps the only Indian cricketer, whose dismissal put the entire nation into despair. No other cricketer could conquer the 22 yards, the way that Tendulkar did during his cricketing days.

His ability to change gears, and take on even the mightiest of the opponents amidst the back-breaking situations has garnered him tremendous respect and adulation from the masses.

These words from Tendulkar prove how much he loved playing cricket and also account for his mammoth success in the gentleman's game.

" I hate losing and cricket being my first love, once I enter the ground it's a different zone altogether and that hunger for winning is always there."

Let's have a look at the top 20 quotes that the cricketing World has passed onto the Indian batting legend.

#20 Andy Flower

Andy Flower Photocall In Durban
Andy Flower
"There are two kinds of batsmen in the World. One, Sachin Tendulkar. Two, all the others."- Andy Flower

#19 Sir Donald Bradman

1948 TEST CRICKET
Sir Donald Bradman
"I see myself when I see Sachin batting."- Sir Donald Bradman

#18 Rahul Dravid

England v India: 1st npower Test - Day Three
Rahul Dravid
"Even if my grandchildren don't rember the fact that I scored 10,000 runs in One Day and Test Cricket, they will surely talk about the fact that I was a team mate of Sachin Tendulkar."- Rahul Dravid

#17 Mathew Hayden

The 3 Mobile Ashes Series - Fourth Test - Day Two - Australia vs England - December 27, 2006
Matthew Hayden
"I have seen God. He bats for India at number 4 in Tests."- Matthew Hayden

#16 Arjuna Ranatunga

Arjuna Ranatunga
Arjuna Ranatunga
"You get him out and half the battle is won."- Arjuna Ranatunga

#15 Brian Lara

3rd Test - New Zealand v West Indies: Day 1
Brian Lara
"Tendulkar is to Cricket what Michael Jordon is to Basketball and Muhammad Ali is to Boxing."- Brian Lara
1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Greatest Cricketers of All Time
V Shashank
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket Fanatic
Top 5 greatest quotes on Rahul Dravid
RELATED STORY
5 greatest ODI Innings of Sachin Tendulkar  
RELATED STORY
Sachin Tendulkar speaks on how Test cricket should...
RELATED STORY
7 iconic venues where Sachin Tendulkar failed to score an...
RELATED STORY
Sachin Tendulkar to MS Dhoni: From God to Religion
RELATED STORY
10 Years of Virat Kohli : Top 10 Quotes on King Kohli
RELATED STORY
Five greatest rivalries in cricket
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian ODI batsmen of all time
RELATED STORY
4 reasons to go easy on the Indian cricket team
RELATED STORY
The Greatest Test XI of All Time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Quarter Final 1 | Today
KNT 133/9 (20.0 ov)
LAN 134/4 (18.4 ov)
Lancashire Lightning win by 6 wickets
KNT VS LAN live score
| Sun, 19 Aug
SRY 211/10 & 306/10
LAN 247/10 & 264/10
Surrey win by 6 runs
SRY VS LAN live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
| Sun, 19 Aug
SOM 324/10 & 202/10
ESX 191/10 & 290/10
Somerset win by 45 runs
SOM VS ESX live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us