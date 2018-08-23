20 Greatest quotes on Sachin Tendulkar: The God of Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar is an inspiration for millions of budding cricketers

Sachin Tendulkar is a name that doesn't need any description. In fact, it's not just a name, it is an emotion for the fans of Indian cricket. An epitome of extraordinary excellence, Tendulkar remains one of the most respected cricketers the gentleman's game has ever witnessed.

Aggression, Passion, and Dedication- those would be the three words that define the Indian batting legend. Despite being one of the greatest batsmen to have played the game, the way Sachin has conducted himself both on and off the field is something that leaves people in complete admiration of the little master.

Tendulkar is someone who could stop in India. His mere presence in the middle made the Indian audience heave sighs of relief.

No player could achieve the level of success that Master Blaster achieved in the 24 years of his service to the game of cricket. His records and statistics are leaps and bounds ahead of his contemporaries.

He is the only cricketer to have scored a century of centuries in the international format of the game. His 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs and 15,921 in 200 Tests are a testament to his greatness.

Sachin is perhaps the only Indian cricketer, whose dismissal put the entire nation into despair. No other cricketer could conquer the 22 yards, the way that Tendulkar did during his cricketing days.

His ability to change gears, and take on even the mightiest of the opponents amidst the back-breaking situations has garnered him tremendous respect and adulation from the masses.

These words from Tendulkar prove how much he loved playing cricket and also account for his mammoth success in the gentleman's game.

" I hate losing and cricket being my first love, once I enter the ground it's a different zone altogether and that hunger for winning is always there."

Let's have a look at the top 20 quotes that the cricketing World has passed onto the Indian batting legend.

#20 Andy Flower

"There are two kinds of batsmen in the World. One, Sachin Tendulkar. Two, all the others."- Andy Flower

#19 Sir Donald Bradman

"I see myself when I see Sachin batting."- Sir Donald Bradman

#18 Rahul Dravid

"Even if my grandchildren don't rember the fact that I scored 10,000 runs in One Day and Test Cricket, they will surely talk about the fact that I was a team mate of Sachin Tendulkar."- Rahul Dravid

#17 Mathew Hayden

"I have seen God. He bats for India at number 4 in Tests."- Matthew Hayden

#16 Arjuna Ranatunga

"You get him out and half the battle is won."- Arjuna Ranatunga

#15 Brian Lara

"Tendulkar is to Cricket what Michael Jordon is to Basketball and Muhammad Ali is to Boxing."- Brian Lara

