2010 to 2019: A decade in which Indian cricket progressed in leaps and bounds

The cricket calendar for the decade has arrived at the last page. Plenty of milestones have been achieved during the span of the last 10 years. History would say Indian cricket was at its best in the last 10 years or so. There were new achievements unlocked, consistency was achieved in an unprecedented manner.

Statistically speaking, India had never won so many games on a regular time-frame. India have won 29 out of the 36 matches played in ICC tournaments when it comes to ODI cricket. In terms of jackpots, India won the 2011 ICC World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions trophy. In the other ICC tournaments, the Men in Blue never lost out before the semi-finals. This augurs very well for the upcoming decade.

India found 2 giant batsmen in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who ruled the roost. It is not startling that they ended up as the 2 top run-getters in ODIs with both averaging above 50.

India had always been a superpower at home. As this decade ends, Virat Kohli's side can certainly be labeled as very tough competitors even when it comes to cricket overseas.

The Test journey picked up the momentum in the 2nd half

History would say that India would go down as the most successful Test side of this decade. India continued to scale new peaks at regular time intervals. A win-loss ratio of 1.9 in Test matches is an imposing achievement.

When it comes to Tests, the 1st half was not rosy. Indian cricket picked up the momentum during the later part. Moreover, spinners like Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja dominated during the 1st part. However, the highlight was the rise of the Indian pace battery. They were becoming a transformed lot under MS Dhoni. and completed the process under Virat Kohli, delivering with devastation.

Picking up wickets in favorable conditions is not a job too hard. However, faring well on spin-friendly tracks at home is a fact to cherish. The averages and strike-rate have seen a boost when it comes to pace bowling.

In statistical or qualitative terms, India haVE been a prolific side over the last few years.

However, there are certain areas of improvement as well. If they must dominate the world as Australia did during their era, they do need to cover up these gaps.

First would be closing out big tournaments on a high. India have faltered in the last mile. Somewhere, this is analogus to what Indian cricket was doing under Sourav Ganguly. The team management need to plan well, hold those nerves and turn them into steel.

Secondly, India need to be an even better traveling side when it comes to Test matches. They have most of the weapons in their armoury that could make then an unbeatable side; their usage at crucial junctures is key. Success in ICC tournaments on a consistent basis is the next level that needs to be unlocked along with more Test success abroad.