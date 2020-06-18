2011 Cricket World Cup final was fixed, former Sri Lankan sports minister makes sensational claim

The Sports minister says he stands by the sensational claim that the 2011 cricket World Cup final was fixed.

He has, however, refused to take the name of any particular player.

Indian team after winning the 2011 cricket World Cup final.

'The 2011 Cricket World Cup final was fixed’, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, the former Sports Minister of Sri Lanka has made this sensational claim, 9 years after India beat Sri Lanka in the dramatic match that was held in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. India had defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets to win their second World Cup title.

“The 2011 final was fixed. I stand by what I say. It took place when I was the Minister of Sports,” Mahindananda Aluthgamage told Sri Lankan news outlet News 1st.

When asked if he made this statement with absolute responsibility, Mahindananda iterated that he took full responsibility for his words but refrained from taking any players' names.

“I state with full responsibility and can come forward for a debate. However, I do not wish to expose details for the sake of the country. The game against India in 2011, a game which we could have won, was fixed,“ said Mahindananda.

Mahindananda signed off by saying that certain groups were definitely involved in fixing the game. However, one question remains, if Mahindananda knew that the 2011 cricket World Cup final was fixed, then why didn't he report the incident, before and why is he suddenly talking about it after nine years?

Former Sri Lankan skipper Mahela Jayawardena took to Twitter to term Mahindananda's statement about the 2011 cricket World Cup final as politically motivated.

"Is the elections around the corner, Looks like the circus has started, names and evidence?" asked Jayawardena.

Is the elections around the corner 🤔Looks like the circus has started 🤡 names and evidence? #SLpolitics #ICC https://t.co/bA4FxdqXhu — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) June 18, 2020

The 2011 Cricket World Cup Final

The final of the 2011 World Cup was played between star-studded sides from India and Sri Lanka at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on April 2, 2011. Put into bat first, Sri Lanka riding on its mainstay Mahela Jayawardena's century posted a target of 275 in front of India.

In reply, India were off to a horror start as both Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar perished early on in the innings, courtesy Lasith Malinga and his deadly bowling. The number three Gautam Gambhir steadied the boat by knitting an 83-run partnership with then youngster Virat Kohli.

After Kohli was dismissed by Tilekaratne Dilshan, courtesy a superlative catch, India were 144-runs away from victory in the 2011 cricket World Cup final. But in walked Mahendra Singh Dhoni and played the innings of his life as he ensured that India won the coveted silverware after 28 long years. MS Dhoni finished 91 not out whereas Gambhir contributed with well-crafted 97 in the match.