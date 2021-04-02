Top 5 batting performances of the 2011 World Cup

The 10th anniversary of India's 2011 World Cup triumph has taken fans on a welcome trip down memory lane.

India's historic win seems like it came mere days ago - such was the impact of winning a home World Cup after 28 long, disappointing years. Yuvraj Singh was the Man of the Tournament; Zaheer Khan and Shahid Afridi finished atop the wicket-takers charts; Tillakaratne Dilshan was the leading run-getter.

A number of batting performances from the 2011 World Cup are still etched in memory. In this article, we take a look at five of the best from the tournament.

Honorable Mentions: Gautam Gambhir (97) vs Sri Lanka, AB de Villiers (134) vs Netherlands, Tillakaratne Dilshan (144) vs Zimbabwe

Disclaimer: It's almost criminal to leave Gambhir out of this list, but the truth of the matter is that there was a more impactful knock in the very same innings. This list is not discounting his brilliant match-winning performance in any way. For the other two, quality of opposition is the deciding factor.

#5 Andrew Strauss (158 vs India, 2011 World Cup group stage)

Andrew Strauss nearly took England to an improbable victory

The 11th match of the 2011 World Cup saw India and England lock horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on the 27th of February.

England captain Andrew Strauss lost the toss and saw India pile on 338 runs on a batting beauty courtesy of Sachin Tendulkar's brilliant hundred and fifties from Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh.

Strauss and Kevin Pietersen got England off to a flier in the powerplay, before Munaf Patel plucked a reflex return catch to send the right-hander on his way. Although Jonathan Trott fell soon after, Ian Bell and Strauss put together a 170-run partnership that put their team firmly in the driver's seat.

But the 43rd over saw India worm their way back into the game. Zaheer Khan sent back Bell and Strauss off consecutive deliveries, and India found regular breakthroughs to catch England one run short of their target.

Despite the tie, Strauss played one of the best World Cup innings ever. Smashing 18 fours and 1 six, the England skipper nearly took his country to a famous win and was rightfully adjudged the Man of the Match.

#4 Ross Taylor (131* vs Pakistan, 2011 World Cup group stage)

Ross Taylor put the Pakistan bowlers to the sword in the 2011 World Cup

The 24th match of the 2011 World Cup saw New Zealand and Pakistan face off in Kandy on the 8th of March.

Kiwi skipper Daniel Vettori elected to bat after winning the toss, and the first innings saw a knock for the ages from No. 4 Ross Taylor. Opener Brendon McCullum and No. 3 Jamie How were dismissed for 6 and 4 respectively, leaving Taylor to resuscitate the innings with Martin Guptill.

They put together a 57-run stand before Guptill and James Franklin fell in the space of three balls. The onus once again fell on Taylor, who smashed the Pakistan bowlers to all corners of the park. He finished on an unbeaten 131 off 124 balls, with 8 fours and 7 sixes.

New Zealand comfortably won the game by 110 runs.

