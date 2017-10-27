2017-18 Ranji Trophy, 3rd round, day 4: Shreyas Iyer celebrates national call-up with a ton; Raina fails again

Suresh Raina and R Ashwin failed on the final day of round 3.

Shreyas Iyer's swashbuckling 138 off 124 balls against Tamil Nadu, along with Shahbaz Nadeem's match-winning spell against Haryana headline the fourth and final day of the third round Ranji Trophy matches.

After conceding the first-innings lead to TN, Shreyas played a blinder to give his team some hopes of winning but the team management decided to bat through the day and give away three points to the visitors. R Ashwin was wicketless in the second innings and conceded 110 runs in 26 overs.

Uttar Pradesh failed to chase down the target of 324 set by Maharashtra in spite of Rinku Singh's quick-fire century as they were bundled out for 292, 31 runs less than the target. After getting out for a duck in the first innings, skipper Suresh Raina got out for just five in the second innings.

Nadeem's 6/93 helped Jharkhand register an outright win with a bonus point while Karnataka denied Hyderabad an upset as they came out victorious by 59 runs. Here is a brief summary of what happened on the final day of the third round.

Trivandrum: Rajasthan 243 and 211 (Robin Bist 70, Mahipal Lomror 53, Sijomon Joseph 5/84) lost to Kerala 335 and 250/4 decl. by 131 runs.

Nagpur: Chhattisgarh 489 and 195/9 (Jatin Saxena 75, Umesh Yadav 3/50, Akshay Karnewar 3/43) drew with Vidarbha 435. Chhattisgarh take the FIL.

Goa: Goa 246 and 256(Darshan Misal 64*, Rituraj Singh 51, Vinay Choudhary 3/57) lost to Punjab 635 by an innings and 133 runs.

Mumbai: Mumbai 374 and 371/5 decl. (Shreyas Iyer 138, Akhil Herwadkar 132, Rahil Shah 2/86) drew with Tamil Nadu 450. TN take the FIL.

Vizianagaram: Odisha 391 and 152/7 (Biplab Samantray 62*, Bharghav Bhatt 4/40) drew with Andhra 584/5 decl. Andhra take the FIL.

Delhi: Services 215 and 228 (Ravi Chauhan 97, GK Singh 6/52) lost to Himachal Pradesh 364 and 176/9 decl. by 97 runs.

Shivamoga: Hyderabad 136 and 320 (Aashish Reddy 57*, B Sandeep 80, Shreyas Gopal 4/91) lost to Karnataka 183 and 332 by 59 runs.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh 271 and 292 (Rinku Singh 122, Chirag Khurana 6/131) lost to Maharashtra 312 and 282/7 decl. by 31 runs.

Ranchi: Jharkhand 425/9 decl. and 81/0 (Ishan Kishan 46*) beat Haryana 208 and 296 (Rajat Paliwal 93, Mukul Dagar 64, Shahbaz Nadeem 6/93) by 10 wickets.