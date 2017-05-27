ICC Champions Trophy: Top 5 bowling efforts in the history of the competition

With the ICC Champions Trophy starting next month, here's a look at five times bowlers dismantled the opposition side.

@neelabhrar by Neelabhra Roy Top 5 / Top 10 27 May 2017, 16:53 IST

Kallis’ spell of 5/30 is the only five-wicket haul in a Champions Trophy final

With the IPL done and dusted, the eyes of all cricket fans will shift towards the eighth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy in England and Wales which is only five days away from now with the warm-up matches having already begun. Australia defeated Sri Lanka in an exciting game at the Oval thanks to Aaron Finch’s 137.

In this edition of the Champions Trophy, we will see Bangladesh playing in the tournament for the first time since 2006 while 2004 winners West Indies will miss out on the competition, thus making it the first time that a major ICC tournament will not have one of its former champions participating.

Since its inception in 1998, the Champions Trophy has witnessed several sensational spells over the years and here are the Top 5 spells in Champions Trophy history.

#5 Jacques Kallis: 5/30 vs West Indies, 1998

This sensational spell from Jacques Kallis came during the final of the inaugural edition of the Champions Trophy between South Africa and West Indies at Dhaka. South Africa had won the toss and skipper Hansie Cronje sent in the Windies to bat first.

Philo Wallace’s 103 had put the West Indies in a decent position and by the time he got out, they were 180/4 in the 35th over. Then, Kallis instigated a West Indian collapse as he first dismissed Keith Arthurton before dismissing Phil Simmons and Carl Hooper shortly after as West Indies were reduced to 232/8.

Kallis achieved his maiden five-wicket haul in international cricket by dismissing Reon King to end West Indies’ innings at 245/10. He ended with figures of 5/30 which remained his best figures in ODI cricket.

In reply, South Africa chased down the total with three overs to spare thanks to Hansie Cronje’s 77-ball 61 in addition to Mike Rindel’s 49, Kallis’ 37, and final cameos from Dale Benkenstein and Derek Crookes who scored 27 and 24 respectively.

Kallis was awarded the Man of the Match for his sensational performance and was also adjudged the Player of the Tournament as South Africa were crowned Champions of the inaugural Champions Trophy.