2017 Hong Kong T20 Blitz: Misbah-ul-Haq hits six sixes in six consecutive balls

Unfortunately for Misbah, the Hong Kong T20 Blitz won't be considered as an official T20 tournament

Pakistan Test Captain Misbah-ul-Haq gave a visual treat to the fans in the 2017 Hong Kong T20 Blitz as he hit six sixes in six consecutive balls for Hong Kong Island United against Hung Hon JD Jaguars at the Mission Road Cricket Ground in Mong Kok.

The 42-year-old cricketer, who could be forced to retire after Pakistan’s tour of West Indies later this month, played his typical Misbah innings as he played the second fiddle for a majority of the innings before taking the centre stage in the last two overs. Off the last seven balls he faced, he managed to hit six sixes and one four, taking his score to 82 not out off just 37 balls.

His late blitz took his team to 216/6 in 20 overs, a par total in the tournament as the boundaries are relatively small when compared to the other grounds in the world. In return, the Jaguars were in the hunt as opener Nizakat Khan and Guyana's Jonathan Foo took on the attack to the opposition. But, they were not complemented well by their teammates as they were restricted for just 183/8 in their 20 overs. Foo tried his best with a 47-ball 77 with four fours and six sixes.

Talking about his knock, Misbah said, “I was just playing normal cricketing shots, till the last couple of overs. It was in my mind that with the kind of boundaries here, you can easily take 35-40 runs out of that. Try to get somewhere near 200 and then capitalise in the last couple of overs. That was the idea.”

This is how Misbah hit six sixes off six balls in the 2017 Hong Kong T20 Blitz.

18.5 - Imran Arif to Misbah-ul-Haq: Misbah smashed a full-toss over the square-leg boundary.

18.6 - Imran Arif to Misbah-ul-Haq: It was a half volley right in the batsman’s arc and Misbah lofted it over the long-on for a huge six.

19.2 - Ashley Caddy to Misbah-ul-Haq: It was a short delivery aimed at his body but Misbah had enough time in the world to pull the ball over the fine-leg fence.

19.3 - Ashley Caddy to Misbah-ul-Haq: Yet another short ball and once again, Misbah had enough time to dispatch it over the fine-leg boundary.

19.4 - Ashley Caddy to Misbah-ul-Haq: The action replay of the previous two balls. This time, the bowler bowled it a bit fuller but Misbah smacks it over the fine-leg boundary yet again.

19.5 - Ashley Caddy to Misbah-ul-Haq: The bowler erred with the length again and Misbah didn’t mind that as he hoisted the ball over the square-leg boundary with the ball going out of the ground.