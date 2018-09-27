2018 Asia Cup: Revisiting the last Asia Cup final between India and Bangladesh

Devnil FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 66 // 27 Sep 2018, 10:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

2016 Asia Cup Champions

The 2018 Asia Cup, that kick-started on 12 September, will come to an end on 28 September in Dubai International Stadium. The final will be played between two neighbour countries i.e. India and Bangladesh who will lock horns for the second time in the 2018 Asia Cup and also the two will be meeting for the second time in an Asia Cup Final.

However, it will be their first time in an ODI final because last time they played T20 Asia Cup final.

India defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets with 82 balls remaining in the 2018 Asia Cup Super Four match. It will be a great match to see as one team i.e. India has the second highest win percentage in the Asia Cup which is 64.89% while Bangladesh has the lowest that is 16.66% which was 14.63% prior the win against Pakistan in their last game.

India and Bangladesh overall ODI head to head:

Total Matches- 34, India won- 28, Bangladesh won- 5 and 1 tied

ASIA CUP T20, 2016 FINAL

Indian players take a selfie to remember their 2016 Asia Cup triumph

The final of Asia Cup T20, 2016 was played on 6 March 2016 at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka. India faced Bangladesh for the first time in an Asia Cup final and pipped the hosts by eight wickets.

Just around an hour before the scheduled start of play, sudden downpour hit the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka and when the storm cleared, it didn't take long for the groundsmen to get the ground ready in a remarkably short turnaround time.

The fans weren't gifted with a full game as rain forced a reduction of 5-overs per side. But that didn't matter as this was the Asia Cup final featuring the home team. This was the first time, India took part in a rain-curtailed game in T20Is and Indian camp was pleased that they ended up on the winning side.

India was led by the captain cool Dhoni who invited Bangladesh to bat, in result Bangladesh posted 120/5 in their 15 overs. India chased down Bangladesh’s target of 121 in 13.5 overs in style by Dhoni hitting six to win the Asia Cup title for the sixth time. With that win, Dhoni became the fourth captain who had won eight multi-nation tournaments

Indian skipper MS Dhoni with Asia Cup T20, 2016 Trophy

After the win Indian skipper, MS Dhoni said, "The biggest thing about a final is it is a knockout game. If its an off day for you, you're completely out and you have to start all over again. It's a special win for us."

"The challenge is different from a bilateral series of five games where even if you lose the first two games you still have chances of coming back."

Brief scores: Bangladesh 120/5 in 15 overs (Mahmudullah 33*, Sabbir Rahman 32*; Jasprit Bumrah 1-13) lost to India 122/2 in 13.5 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 60, Virat Kohli 41*, MS Dhoni 20*; Taskin Ahmed 1-14) by eight wickets.