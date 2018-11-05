2018 ICC Women's World T20: All you need to know

West Indies, 2016 WWT20 Champions

ICC Women's World T20 is organized by International Cricket Council (ICC) since 2009. The sixth edition of Women's World T20 starts in Guyana on November 9 with 10 teams from across the world. 23 matches will be played between November 9 and 24.

Eight teams qualified automatically and they were joined by two teams from the qualifier tournament, Bangladesh and Ireland. Australians have won the tournament thrice while England and West Indies have lifted the trophy once. West Indies are the defending champions and will look to make two in a row at home.

Teams and Groups

Australia, England, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Ireland

Group A: England, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh

Group B: Australia, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, and Ireland

Key Fixtures

11 November 2018: India vs Pakistan

13 November 2018: Australia vs New Zealand

17 November 2018: India vs Australia

18 November 2018: West Indies vs England

22 November 2018: SF1 and SF2

24 November 2018: Final

Complete Fixtures: ICC Women's World T20 2018 schedule

Squads

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Tanya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy

Kaur will lead India in the 2018 WWT20

Other Squads: 2018 ICC Women's World Twenty20 squads

How did India perform in the past?

India's record in the tournament is really poor. Only twice they were able to go past the group stages and have never reached the finals. India will look to improve their dismal record in the tournament.

2009: Semi-finalist

2010: Semi-finalist

2012: Group stages

2014: Group stages

2016: Group stages

Where to watch?

Star Sports live telecast ICC Women Wolrd T20I Cup 2018 in India & Subcontinent countries (Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, and the Maldives).

Only Indian Matches will broadcast on free to Air DTH channel, DD National.