2018 ICC Women's World T20: All you need to know
ICC Women's World T20 is organized by International Cricket Council (ICC) since 2009. The sixth edition of Women's World T20 starts in Guyana on November 9 with 10 teams from across the world. 23 matches will be played between November 9 and 24.
Eight teams qualified automatically and they were joined by two teams from the qualifier tournament, Bangladesh and Ireland. Australians have won the tournament thrice while England and West Indies have lifted the trophy once. West Indies are the defending champions and will look to make two in a row at home.
Teams and Groups
Australia, England, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Ireland
Group A: England, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh
Group B: Australia, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, and Ireland
Key Fixtures
11 November 2018: India vs Pakistan
13 November 2018: Australia vs New Zealand
17 November 2018: India vs Australia
18 November 2018: West Indies vs England
22 November 2018: SF1 and SF2
24 November 2018: Final
Complete Fixtures: ICC Women's World T20 2018 schedule
Squads
India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Tanya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy
Other Squads: 2018 ICC Women's World Twenty20 squads
How did India perform in the past?
India's record in the tournament is really poor. Only twice they were able to go past the group stages and have never reached the finals. India will look to improve their dismal record in the tournament.
2009: Semi-finalist
2010: Semi-finalist
2012: Group stages
2014: Group stages
2016: Group stages
Where to watch?
Star Sports live telecast ICC Women Wolrd T20I Cup 2018 in India & Subcontinent countries (Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, and the Maldives).
Only Indian Matches will broadcast on free to Air DTH channel, DD National.