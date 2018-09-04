Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India's tryst with fourth-innings collapses in 2018

Yash Mittal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
199   //    04 Sep 2018, 10:30 IST

A visibly distraught Virat Kohli after getting out at Southampton
A visibly distraught Virat Kohli after getting out at Southampton

Great teams squash the visiting sides with disdain at home but they also win in adverse conditions against the same opponent. The year 2018 was supposed to be the year India finally shrugged off their poor traveller's tag and truly emerge as the Test side of the generation.

They had many things going for them that lent weight to the expectations- in Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, they've developed a world-class pace attack that could consistently take 20 wickets and of course they had Virat Kohli.

But great teams also seize crucial moments that prove pivotal in the grand narrative of the game; India didn't, neither in South Africa nor in England, and considering India's abysmal record while chasing in the fourth innings (only once have India chased a target in excess of 200 since 2000 in Adelaide 2003), the inability to cling onto crucial moments proved catastrophic.

Like in the past, there was always a sense of inevitability every time Indian bowlers reduce the opposition batting side for not many, that they allow the lower middle-order to make up for the mess and decisively sway the advantage away or every time India's batting looks set for a match-defining lead only to squander it in minutes of madness.

Here's a look at India's tryst with fourth-innings collapses in 2018.

#4 England vs India, Edgbaston 2018

En
Ben Stokes during his incisive spell of bowling at Edgbaston

After Virat Kohli's 'poetic violence' with Jamie Anderson that had resulted in India's captain scoring his first hundred on English soil (149) and taking his side from a precarious situation of 5-100 to 274, 13 runs adrift of England's first innings score of 287, India's bowlers reduced England to 7-86 in the third innings of the game when 20-year-old Sam Curran walked out.

Curran rode his luck initially (dropped by Shikhar Dhawan at 13) before launching a scintillating assault on the Indian bowlers to take England's lead to a decisive 194.

India's chase was always going to be defined by how Virat Kohli fared, and the Indian captain, despite carnage on the other end held on to his own to score a fighting 51 before Stokes' trapped him leg-before-wicket on the fourth morning to essentially India's hopes.

Hardik Pandya stuck around to play some delightful shots but to little effect as India's top-order once again crumbled setting the cornerstone of yet another overseas defeat.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Team India England Cricket James Anderson Virat Kohli
Yash Mittal
ANALYST
Just a cricket lover!
How advertising money greed is killing Test cricket...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Should India bat or bowl first in...
RELATED STORY
Different series but same issue- India's worries with...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's predicted XI for the 4th Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Pitch condition remains tricky as...
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook's career insight
RELATED STORY
Can India make the most remarkable comeback to win the...
RELATED STORY
Pujara follows Kohli, conquers England 
RELATED STORY
What lies on the other side of 2-1 for India?
RELATED STORY
Five Greatest Moments of Alastair Cook's Career
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us