2019 World Cup: Players who could be playing their Last World Cup

12 Jul 2018

Australia v New Zealand - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup: Final

The World Cup, the biggest and the most anticipated tournament in the game of cricket. It becomes more exciting and equally important for the teams participating because it takes place once every four years. It is great to see the teams competing against each other in mouth-watering contests in order to clinch that coveted title.

The last World Cup was held in 2015 in Australia and New Zealand. It was won by Australia after defeating New Zealand in the finals. Now the time has come to get ready for the next World Cup which is scheduled to take place in 2019 in England. The teams have already started preparing for the World Cup and each one is hoping to make a lasting impact in the tournament. Each team would like to win the World Cup and show the world the quality of cricket they have played and also show that they have the ability to play even better cricket in the future.

The World Cup holds a very important place in a life of a cricketer. Every player hopes of ending his cricketing career with a World Cup under his belt. Sachin Tendulkar played five World Cups. He was finally able to win it in 2011 and that too on his home ground. So you can see that a player like Tendulkar also had to wait for four World Cups to be able to finally win and that too in his last World Cup.

Here we will have a look at the players who will probably be playing their last World Cup in 2019.

#1 MS Dhoni (India)

MS Dhoni

It is very hard to find a person who is unaware of this name or what he has done for India in the past. MS Dhoni is arguably the greatest finisher to have played the game of cricket. His numerous contributions for the team are and will continue to be remembered by everybody.

He had a genius mind which helped him to read the situation of the game better than anyone. His calmness and cool approach to the game has been his greatest quality. Though age is just a number, it seems that the 2019 World Cup is going to be the last World Cup for this great player.