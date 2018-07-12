Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

2019 World Cup: Players who could be playing their Last World Cup

Nikhil Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.07K   //    12 Jul 2018, 20:26 IST

Australia v New Zealand - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup: Final
Australia v New Zealand - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup: Final

The World Cup, the biggest and the most anticipated tournament in the game of cricket. It becomes more exciting and equally important for the teams participating because it takes place once every four years. It is great to see the teams competing against each other in mouth-watering contests in order to clinch that coveted title.

The last World Cup was held in 2015 in Australia and New Zealand. It was won by Australia after defeating New Zealand in the finals. Now the time has come to get ready for the next World Cup which is scheduled to take place in 2019 in England. The teams have already started preparing for the World Cup and each one is hoping to make a lasting impact in the tournament. Each team would like to win the World Cup and show the world the quality of cricket they have played and also show that they have the ability to play even better cricket in the future.

The World Cup holds a very important place in a life of a cricketer. Every player hopes of ending his cricketing career with a World Cup under his belt. Sachin Tendulkar played five World Cups. He was finally able to win it in 2011 and that too on his home ground. So you can see that a player like Tendulkar also had to wait for four World Cups to be able to finally win and that too in his last World Cup.

Here we will have a look at the players who will probably be playing their last World Cup in 2019.

#1 MS Dhoni (India)

England v India - 2nd Vitality International T20
MS Dhoni

It is very hard to find a person who is unaware of this name or what he has done for India in the past. MS Dhoni is arguably the greatest finisher to have played the game of cricket. His numerous contributions for the team are and will continue to be remembered by everybody.

He had a genius mind which helped him to read the situation of the game better than anyone. His calmness and cool approach to the game has been his greatest quality. Though age is just a number, it seems that the 2019 World Cup is going to be the last World Cup for this great player.


Page 1 of 4 Next
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket MS Dhoni Chris Gayle
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 Indians who could be playing their...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Top 5 stars from 2015 World Cup who will...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 ICC Cricket World Cup finals
RELATED STORY
Five of the luckiest players to have won a World Cup medal
RELATED STORY
5 legends who could retire after 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
10 greatest World Cup players of all time
RELATED STORY
6 most memorable knocks in World Cup chases
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Cricket World Cup finals of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 10 batting performances in World Cup History
RELATED STORY
Top 10 World Cup captains of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us