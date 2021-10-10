2021 T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi welcomes Shoaib Malik’s selection in the Pakistan squad

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has welcomed the national selectors’ move to draft the experienced Shoaib Malik into the Pakistan squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup that starts later this month.

“Good to see Shoaib Malik recalled for the T20 World Cup. As a senior and experienced player, he can contribute big time for Pakistan. All the best,” tweeted Shahid Afridi.

On Saturday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) named Shoaib Malik as a replacement for Sohaib Maqsood after the latter was ruled out of the mega tournament due to a lower back injury. He picked up the injury earlier this week in a match against Northern.

In a statement, Pakistan’s chief selector Mohammad Wasim stated:

“Sohaib is devastated to miss out on the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as he had worked hard for this event and was in sparkling form. We feel for him, but injuries are part and parcel of the sport. I am sure after undergoing rehabilitation, he’ll fully recover to be available for future assignments.”

Shoaib Malik captained Pakistan in the inaugural T20 World Cup

With 116 T20Is under his belt, Shoaib Malik holds the record for most T20Is played. However, the 39-year-old hasn’t played a T20I for over a year.

Shoaib Malik is one of five cricketers with over 10,000 T20 runs. The illustrious list is topped by Chris Gayle (14,276 runs from 448 matches), followed by Kieron Pollard (11,236 runs from 568 matches), Shoaib Malik (11,033 runs from 443 matches), Virat Kohli (10,097 runs from 318 matches) and David Warner (10,019 runs from 306 matches).

Shoaib Malik debuted for Pakistan in 1999. Alongside Chris Gayle, he will enter the tournament as the most experienced cricketer in action. He led Pakistan in the inaugural T20 World Cup where the team finished runners-up to India.

Pakistan will begin their 2021 T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India on Sunday, October 24, at the Dubai International Stadium.

