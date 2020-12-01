2021 T20 World Cup could be shifted from India to the UAE, claims PCB CEO Wasim Khan

According to Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan, the 2021 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup could be shifted from India to the UAE.

Khan feels India might not be in a position to host the mega event owing to the monumental effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the country.

Following the postponement of the 2020 T20 World Cup that was scheduled to take place in Australia this year, the ICC confirmed that India will host the 2021 edition while the 2022 T20 World Cup will be held in Australia.

However, in an interview on the Cricket Baaz YouTube channel, Khan claimed:

"There is still some uncertainty over the World T20 being held in India…yes because of the Covid situation there. It could be in UAE.”

India will host England before the T20 World Cup next year. This will be followed by the new edition of the IPL in the first half of 2021.

Wasim Khan, however, insisted that it is too early to conclude that the T20 World Cup will be held in India, adding that a clearer picture will be out by April next year.

Awaiting written confirmation over visas to Pakistan players for T20 World Cup: Wasim Khan

Wasim Khan also confirmed that the PCB is awaiting written confirmation from both the ICC and the BCCI over the issuing of visas to Pakistan players for the scheduled T20 World Cup in India. He said:

"Yes, Mani Sahab (PCB chief Ehsan Mani) has written to them and requested them that given the state of relations between India and Pakistan, it would be best if the ICC and BCCI gives a written assurance about the visas being issued to us."

Khan added that since relations between India and Pakistan are not cordial owing to border tensions, it is the ICC's responsibility to guarantee the participation of teams in world cricketing events.

"But yes bilateral relations are not ideal and that is why we have also asked for the assurances for next year's World Cup."

Khan also revealed that the postponed Asia Cup will be held in Sri Lanka in June. This was decided in a recent online meeting of the Asian Cricket Council.