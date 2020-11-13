2021 T20 World Cup: 16-team tournament confirmed to take place in India

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently cleared all confusion over where the 2021 T20 World Cup will be held, confirming that India will host the mega tournament as per the original schedule.

"As of now, the original plan to hold the tournament in India stays in place," an ICC spokesperson said.

The ICC added that it will take all the precautions required to deal with Coronavirus scare, in case the situation remains critical when the 2021 T20 World Cup is held in October-November next year.

"The BCCI will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the health and safety of everyone concerned in this showpiece event is taken care of. In these times of pandemic when there are severe restrictions, the BCCI believes in the policy of innovating and adapting, and I am confident that we will overcome every challenge," BCCI secretary Jay Shah was quoted as saying in ICC media release.

What was the confusion over 2021 T20 World Cup?

The 2021 T20 World Cup will feature 16 teams. Apart from the Test-playing nations, the event will see Papua New Guinea making its debut. Namibia, Netherlands, Oman and Scotland are the other countries who will be taking part.

Prior to COVID-19, Australia was scheduled to host the T20 World Cup this year, and India in 2021. However, the 2020 edition has been pushed back to 2022 while the 2021 T20 World Cup remains in India as per the original schedule.

With this year’s T20 World Cup postponed, the BCCI organised IPL 2020 in the UAE. The tournament, played minus crowds under a bio-bubble, was a massive success as per the viewership numbers coming out.

India also hosted the previous edition of the T20 World Cup, back in 2016. The tournament was won by West Indies, who defeated England in the final by four wickets at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.