2021 Women’s World Cup to have reserve day for knockout games

The 2021 Women's World Cup in New Zealand will have reserve days for both the semifinals and the final

The 2021 Women's World Cup, which is going to be held in New Zealand, will be having a reserve day each for the two semi-finals and the final. After England were controversially knocked out of the Women's T20 World Cup in the semi-final due to the absence of a reserve day, this news is a huge positive for the entire cricket fraternity.

Only four teams are confirmed to be playing in the tournament and they are Australia, England, South Africa, and hosts New Zealand. The remaining four teams will be announced post the completion of the Women's Championship and the qualifiers which will be held in Sri Lanka.

A total of 31 games will be played across six venues, namely Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin. Tauranga and Hamilton will host the semi-finals on March 3 and March 4 respectively while the final will be played on March 7 at the Hagley Oval.

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine was extremely excited to face New Zealand's Trans-Tasman rivals Australia in the group stages of the World Cup and expected a lot of support for that game back home.

“It’s a match we absolutely fizz about as players - taking on the Aussies is always a huge thrill. Cricket fans who come along to the Basin Reserve on Saturday the 13th of February will no doubt see a lot of passion from both teams,” Divine said.

“Playing in a World Cup against our arch-rivals in my home city will be an unreal feeling,” she added.