2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after Australia vs Sri Lanka match 

After suffering two back-to-back defeats, Australia finally opened their account by beating Sri Lanka by five wickets in the ongoing ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023 in Lucknow. With the win, Australia have moved to eighth spot, while Sri Lanka are now ninth on the points table.

After opting to bat first, Sri Lanka enjoyed a fabulous start. Openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera stitched together a 125-run stand as the Lankans eyed a 300+ total.

However, Pat Cummins removed both Nissanka (61) and Perera (78) to trigger a collapse for Sri Lanka. The Lankan middle and lower-order completely fell flat as Sri Lanka lost their last nine wickets in just 52 runs.

After two poor games, Adam Zampa spun his web and claimed a four-wicket haul as Australia restricted Sri Lanka to 209 in the first innings.

In reply, Mitchell Marsh started the innings on a positive note. He smashed 52 runs off 51 balls and was able to hit boundaries at will.

Despite Dilshan Madhushanka (3/38) doing his best to derail the Australian innings, the depth in Australian unit helped the side ease past the total. Marnus Labuschagne steadied the ship with his 40, while Josh Inglis made a brilliant 58 to help the Aussies clinch the game with five wickets and 88 balls in hand.

Following their triumph, Pat Cummins and company have bagged their first two points on the board. They are currently sitting at the eighth position with a net run rate of -0.734.

You can check the ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023 points table below.

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Points table [Sportskeeda]

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have now lost three consecutive games in the tournament. They remain the only winless team alongside the Netherlands. Sri Lanka (-1.532) also have the second-worst net run rate in the tournament.

South Africa and the Netherlands set to conclude the third round of fixtures on Tuesday

South Africa team vs Australia [Getty Images]

All the teams other than South Africa and the Netherlands have played three games each. The Proteas and the Dutch unit will conclude the third round of fixtures when the two teams will lock horns in the 16th match of the tournament. The upcoming game will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday, October 17.

A win against the Netherlands will put South Africa at the top of the table. The Temba Bavuma-led side are currently third with a net run rate of+2.360, which is the best in the competition.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, will have a huge task ahead of them. The Men in Orange have lost both of their two games thus far. They are at the foot of the table with a net run rate of -1.800, which is the worst in the tournament.