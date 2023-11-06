2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match

Sri Lanka are now officially out of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 after their loss to Bangladesh in Match 38. The recently concluded game saw Bangladesh win by three wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, November 6.

Opting to bowl first, Bangladesh got off to a great start by getting Kusal Perera out in the first over. Pathum Nissanka then played an exquisite knock of 41 but couldn't convert his start into a big one.

Batting at No. 5, however, Charith Asalanka was the star with the bat for Sri Lanka as he hammered his second ODI ton, scoring 108 off 105. He was the sole reason behind the Lankan side ended up piling up 279 on the board.

Amidst Asalanka's brilliant batting, there was an unprecedented incident involving Angelo Matthews, who was given 'timed-out' after he failed to face his first ball within two minutes.

On the surface which favoured the batters throughout the game, Bangladesh had a worrying powerplay. They lost both Tanzid Hasan (9) and Litton Das (23) during the period as Sri Lanka eyed a comeback.

However, a well-structured partnership between Shakib Al Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto almost put the game to bed. The two left-handers not only rebuilt the innings but also took Bangladesh to the cusp of victory by adding 169 runs in only 155 balls for the third wicket.

However, Shakib was dismissed on 82, while Shanto also couldn't get to his hundred and chopped one onto his stumps. While Sri Lanka did pick up five wickets for just 59 runs during this phase, it didn't prove to be enough as Bangladesh chased down the total with 53 balls to spare.

With their three-wicket win, Bangladesh have now jumped from ninth spot to seventh on the points table. Here is the updated points table.

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 points table [Sportskeeda]

Bangladesh's win have now helped them in their hunt to qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where the top eight teams of the 2023 World Cup will play, including the host nation, Pakistan.

The Shakib Al Hasan-led side now have four points with a net run rate of -1.142. Their last match will be up against Australia in Pune.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have now slipped from seventh to eighth position. While they also have four points, their net run rate of -1.160 is inferior to Bangladesh's. Sri Lanka's last fixture is against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

Australia can confirm their semi-final spot tomorrow against Afghanistan

England v Australia - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

On November 7, Australia will battle with Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Match 39 of the tournament. While both teams are in the hunt to qualify for the semifinals, the Men in Yellow will start the game as favorites.

The Pat Cummins-led side have won each of their last five fixtures and a victory over Afghanistan will make them the third team after India and South Africa to confirm their berth in the semi-finals.

On the other hand, Afghanistan will also be rearing to cause another upset in the tournament. With four wins from their seven games thus far, they have truly been one of the most heartening team to watch in this year's World Cup.

A win over Australia will put Afghanistan in a strong position to finish fourth on the table.