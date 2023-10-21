2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match

After three consecutive losses, Sri Lanka finally bagged their first two points on the board when they beat the Netherlands in the recently concluded Match 19 of the ongoing ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023. The encounter took place at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, October 21.

At 91/6 in 21.2 overs, things looked bleak for the Netherlands, who opted to bat first after winning the toss. Kasun Rajitha (4/49) and Dilshan Madhushanka (4/50) bowled brilliantly for Sri Lanka.

However, the Dutch's 'never give up spirit' came to the fore once again. A superb seventh-wicket stand of 130 runs between Sybrand Engelbrecht (70) and Logan van Beek (59) rescued the side from the precarious situation.

Following their fifties and the record partnership, the Netherlands went on to pile up a decent total of 262 in the first innings.

The match hung in balance when both Kusal Perera (5) and Kusal Mendis (11) were dismissed inside the powerplay. However, Pathum Nissanka's (54) fifty up top set the platform for Sri Lanka, who then struck two important partnerships in the middle overs.

First, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka (44) added 77 runs for the fourth wicket before Samarawickrama joined hands with Dhananjaya de Silva (30) to stitch together a 76-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Middle-order batter Samarawickrama played a magnificent innings of 91*, which included seven boundaries and ensured that the Lankan side didn't endure any sort of hiccup. He remained unbeaten till the end as Sri Lanka chased down the target with five wickets and ten balls to spare.

As the Netherlands vs. Sri Lanka match is now completed, let's take a detailed look at the 2023 World Cup points table.

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 points table [Sportskeeda]

With their maiden win in the tournament, Sri Lanka have now moved from the tenth spot to ninth on the points table. The Kusal Mendis-led side have two points at a negative net run rate of -1.048.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, lost their third game and are placed just above Sri Lanka in the eighth spot. The European side still have just two points at a net run rate of -0.790.

England and South Africa are currently battling in a high-scoring tie in Mumbai

Heinrich Klaasen scored a superb ton vs ENG [Getty Images]

Cricket fans have been enjoying an action-packed double-header on Saturday as England and South Africa are currently squaring off in Match 20 of the tournament.

After being put to bat first, South Africa posted a humongous 399/7 on the board. Heinrich Klaasen, in particular, was stupendous for the Proteas as he clobbered 109 runs in just 67 balls while batting at No. 5.

Under some scorching heat in Mumbai, the English bowlers are in trouble as Reeza Hendricks (85), Rassie van der Dussen (60), and Marco Jansen (75) also scored fifties, respectively.

At the time of writing, South Africa are well ahead in the game, having reduced the defending champions to 33/3 in the first seven overs of the second innings.

If the Rainbow Nation goes on to win the ongoing game, they will remain third in the table with six points. However, if the English unit manages to chase down 400 runs, it will reignite their campaign and they will have four points after as many games.